Maci Bookout Accuses Ex Ryan Edwards of Threatening to Hurt Her While High on Heroin

Maci Bookout feared for her safety just days prior to ex Ryan Edwards’ drug-related arrest.

As first reported by The Ashley, the Teen Mom OG personality filed for an order of protection against Edwards just four days before he was arrested on March 27 for petition to revoke, which means breaking his probation from a March 2017 simple possession of heroin arrest.

His wife Mackenzie Standifer has claimed to Radar that Edwards is still clean from drugs, and that the arrest was part of a previous legal situation. She would not answer questions of if he broke his parole.

In the petition, she asked her that her son Bentley, 9, whom she shares with Edwards and her children Jayde, 2, and Maverick, 1, with husband Taylor McKinney be protected under the order, according to court documents obtained by Radar.

“He has left voicemail messages threatening to show up at my house and take my son,” she claimed. “He has made threats to show up and hurt me if I don’t answer my phone.”

During her son’s baseball game in May 2017, she claimed Edwards “showed up under the influence of heroin and got in my face, yelling and threatening to hurt me.”

Bookout added that she fears for her son’s safety because she has proof that Edwards will get behind the wheel of a car while under the influence.

As fans of the show know, Edwards was caught on camera slurring his words and falling asleep at the wheel on the way to his first wedding to wife Standifer, who is now pregnant with their first child. After the scene aired, he entered rehab for heroin abuse, and completed 21 days of a 30-day program.

“His behavior and actions are getting worse,” Bookout alleged. “I am fearful for my three children and myself, and what he may do, based on his threats.”

Bookout also asked that Edwards refrain from contacting her or her three children and stay away from her house and workplace.

She also checked off that he not “hurt or threaten to hurt” any animals she owns.

Edwards does not have custodial rights to their son Bentley, which has been a major point of contention during this season of the MTV show, with Bookout telling her ex he had to first pass a drug test to spend time alone with his son.

The court issued a temporary order of protection. She has a court hearing on April 2 at 1:30.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo Credit: MTV