‘Teen Mom’ Maci Bookout Reveals Whether Leaving Her Ex Was the Right Choice

Maci Bookout says she made the right choice by leaving Ryan Edwards, her ex-boyfriend and the father of her son, eight-year-old Bentley.

In a new interview for MTV, the 26-year-old Teen Mom OG star said it was the “healthiest choice” for her son.

“When Ryan and I broke up, I was really proud of myself but also kind of confused and like, Am I doing the right thing?” Bookout said. “But I knew at the time that it would be better for Bentley and better for Ryan and myself too if we were separated because we clearly weren’t getting along.”

She continued, “I just wanted to make the healthiest choice for Bentley and for myself personally. I would definitely say that was the right choice — 100 percent.”

Bookout and Edwards were together when 16 And Pregnant debuted in 2009, almost a year after Bentley was born. The two were engaged when the show began, and tried to stay together. Bookout finally ended their relationship for good in 2010.

Today, Bookout is married to Taylor McKinney. They have two children, Jayde and Maverick. Edwards is married to MacKenzie Standifer Edwards.

In the past season of Teen Mom OG, the 29-year-old Edwards went to rehab for drug use. He left 21 days into the 30-day program. A deleted scene released last week left fans wondering if he was still using drugs.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Maci Bookout