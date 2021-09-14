‘Teen Mom’: Maci Bookout Gives Update on Expanding Family

Teen Mom star Maci Bookout is the mother of three children — son Bentley Edwards, whom she shares with ex Ryan Edwards, daughter Jayde McKinney, and son Maverick McKinney, whom she shares with her husband Taylor McKinney. But, is the reality star interested in expanding her family? According to Bookout, she wouldn’t rule out adoption in the future.

During an interview with InTouch Weekly, Bookout said that she was “done” having children with McKinney. Although, when it comes to possibly adopting kids in the future, she said that it’s still “on the table.” The MTV personality said that she and her husband have pretty busy schedules, so it would have to be a “matter of the right timing” in regards to expanding their family. She explained about their work schedules, “We have no idea how much is going to be on our plate at any given week or month or whatever.”

Since they have a lot on their plates right now, they don’t believe that it’s the right time to add to their family. However, that doesn’t mean that it can’t happen in the future. Bookout added, “I don’t feel like we’re in a place like right now where we could give everything we would want to give. Definitely still on the table but not right now.” Just as she said, she and McKinney do have their schedules pretty full, especially with their Teen Mom OG duties. As seen in the show’s recent premiere, which aired on Sept. 7, Bookout and McKinney are still in the midst of drama with Edwards and his family.

In the premiere, Bookout and McKinney discussed the intense reunion interaction that occurred between them and Edwards’ parents, Jen and Larry Edwards. Bookout even said that she’s unsure if she wants to have a relationship with them in the future at all in light of the incident. Fans likely won’t get to see too much more of this situation play out on the show, as the Edwards family was fired from the program.

Back in March, shortly after the reunion was filmed, it was reported that Ryan, Jen, Larry, and Ryan’s wife Mackenzie Edwards, were fired from the show. The family appeared in the premiere episode. But, they will no longer appear in the current Teen Mom OG season.

