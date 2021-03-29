Ryan Edwards Fired From 'Teen Mom': What We Know

✖

Maci Bookout's storyline on Teen Mom OG will look a lot different next season after MTV let go her ex, Ryan Edwards, and his entire family following an intense fight at the season reunion last month. Ryan and his parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, have been a part of the series since Bookout's 16 and Pregnant days, and Ryan's wife, Mackenzie Standifer, has been a regular on the show for years, but a source told The Ashley's Reality Roundup revealed that this season was a breaking point for Bookout.

Sitting down at the reunion filming after a season in which Standifer called her a "petty" and a "spiteful, evil b—" amid concerns over Ryan's legal and substance abuse issues, Bookout and her husband, Taylor McKinney, reportedly unloaded on Jen and Larry over their defense of Ryan's behavior. "[Taylor] told them Ryan is a ‘piece of s—’ and that he, unlike Ryan, has been there for Bentley for a long time," the insider said at the time. "He told Larry and Jen that Ryan should be more like he is." McKinney reportedly also asked Larry if he "wanted to take things outside" at one point, but nothing got physical.

Larry told The Sun Wednesday that his family had been let go by MTV, which he called "unbelievable." The reality personality did acknowledge that he and Jen "got in so much trouble" for their behavior at the reunion and that Bookout was "so mad" at him for what he had said. Ryan, meanwhile, told The Sun his ex wanted him off the show because she is "in fear" that his parents will "start telling the truth," but did not detail what truth they were allegedly about the spill. "She will always fight to have us off the show," he added. "MTV does not really stand for anything we believe in or support."

Standifer also spoke about the termination with Without A Crystal Ball. "Nothing happened, literally, nothing. We just got a call yesterday from Morgan and Larry at MTV and Maci's agent went above their heads and went to Viacom," she claimed. "[Bookout's agent] said that they wanted to focus on all of Maci's abilities and her... whatever she does and that we took up the time on the show that she could be using to show all that." Asked if there was something in particular that led to the end of their time on MTV, Standifer replied, "Jen and Larry got fired. We got fired. They said that when she didn't fulfill her obligations or like basically didn't have enough content that they call us back."