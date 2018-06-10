‘Teen Mom’ Maci Bookout Gears up for ‘Naked and Afraid’

Teen Mom star Maci Bookout is putting her survival skills to the test in an upcoming episode of the Discovery Channel’s Naked and Afraid.

In a clip Discovery provided to The Blast, Bookout admits she is no survival expert, but is a big fan of the series, which pits two complete strangers against nature in the nude. Bookout also said her camping experiences prepared her for this undertaking.

“This challenge, it is something that I’m dying to do, and I really, really want it,” Bookout said in the clip.

“Being a mom prepares you for a situation like this, because the motherly instinct kicks in and gives me an edge,” the 26-year-old said.

As a longtime Naked and Afraid viewer, Bookout knows how frustrating it is to see a contestant leave early.

“It’s going to suck, for sure, but I’m not going to quit,” Bookout said.

According to The Blast, Bookout’s partner will be an ICU nurse named Justin. They were sent to the jungles in Nicaragua, where they have to deal with howler monkeys and reptiles.

Bookout also shared a photo on Instagram, showing her curled up next to a fire while Justin sits on a branch.

News of Bookout’s appearance on Naked and Afraid leaked in March. A source told Radar Online that filming “lasted like three days,” which might prove that Bookout did not complete the full 14-day challenge before tapping out.

While some might praise Bookout for challenging herself, Teen Mom OG co-star Farrah Abraham was not impressed.

“If you’re saying I do pornographic things then I think that’s really pornographic,” Abraham told Radar Online in March. “Was I on a celebrity sex tape? Yeah. Things happen… You have to role with the punches.”

“To hate or be jealous… I think that’s narrow-minded,” Abraham added. “I get Maci’s point of view, but the realization is you’re on Naked and Afraid now. At least I’m not Naked and Afraid!”

Bookout was also in the news last month when she was granted a two-year restraining order against her ex, Ryan Edwards. In March, Bookout and husband Taylor McKinney filed for orders of protection against Edwards. According to E! News, Bookout claimed Edwards left threatening voice mails and made threats to hurt her if she did not answer her phone.

Bookout has a son, Bentley, with Edwards. She and McKinney share two children, Maverick and Jayde.

Bookout’s Naked and Afraid episode airs on Sunday, June 24 at 10 p.m. ET.