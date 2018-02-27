Source: Kailyn Lowry, Javi Marroquin Working on Getting Back Together

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry may be reconciling with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

According to a source close to the couple, who spoke exclusively to Radar Online, the Teen Mom 2 stars, who have had a notably troubled split, may be working on getting back together. The revelation comes after Lowry, 25, invited Marroquin to come on her new podcast, Coffee Convos with Kailyn Lowry & Lindsie Chrisley. While the episode hasn’t yet aired, the inside source revealed a few details of the conversation, which quickly turned from talk about David Eason being fired to their own relationship and the prospect of it rekindling.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Let’s just say that their relationship is not over. Kail said that if it happens, it happens, but neither one of them are forcing or pushing anything. They know that it would happen naturally and they already have a huge life together as co-parents,” the source said.

The source did warn fans not to get their hopes up, adding, “Honestly, she is really loving where she is in life right now and is enjoying living alone and being independent.”

Lowry and Marroquin split in December of 2016 after four years of marriage and eventually decided to share joint custody of their son Lincoln. Their relationship since the split has been tough, the two showing their differences on Twitter in frequent call-outs. The struggle to maintain their co-parenting relationship was only made worse by Marroquin’s dramatic if short-lived, relationship with Teen Mom 2 castmate Briana DeJesus, whom he dated from October 2017 to January 2018.

Throughout those months, DeJesus, Marroquin and Lowry regularly got into heated arguments on social media, which eventually caused the former married couple to cancel the launch of their book tour and declare themselves “not cool.”

But things appear to have turned a corner after Marroquin and DeJesus’ split, with the 25-year-old appearing on Lowry’s podcast, Coffee and Convos, in January.