‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry Claps Back at Troll Who Says She Doesn’t ‘Have a Real Job’

Kailyn Lowry is kicking off her week with some serious sass after the Teen Mom 2 star clapped back at a Twitter troll who accused her of not having “a real job.” The MTV star defended herself after sending a seemingly innocuous tweet in which she questioned not still being in bed just after 6:30 a.m., asking, “Why am I awake?”

“You have to get ready for work…oh wait. You don’t have a real job I forgot,” one of her followers responded to the message. Lowry wasn’t taking that lying down, however, responding that her “real money” definitely negated whatever the stranger’s concept of a real job is.

But I get paid with real money so https://t.co/6SX1K8ESnV — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) February 3, 2020

Lowry had plenty of supporters in her mentions, with one follower responding, “Mad because you make more than her lmao poor Karen!”

Another noted of the mother of three’s achievements, “She’s an author, has her own hairline and has her own podcast. She got her degree. If you don’t think that being on a reality show isn’t a job. So stop being so envious!!!”

“It is hard that the teen moms get paid way more then everyday hard working people but I don’t envy them at all!” another noted. “Like everything else at what cost. Everyone’s doing what they need to do to get the coin so let’s all just be happy for each other.”

Lowry has had a difficult time as of late, with rumors swirling that she is pregnant with on-again, off-again boyfriend Chris Lopez. The two already share 2-year-old son Lux, but have struggled throughout their relationship with coparenting. Lowry has yet to address the rumors head-on, taking a lengthy social media break last month, but tweeted Wednesday, “So far, 2020 does not look promising.”

Photo credit: MTV