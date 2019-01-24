‘Teen Mom’ Jenelle Evans Reveals David Eason Might Adopt Son Jace

Will David Eason adopt Jenelle Evans’ son, Jace? The Teen Mom 2 star said in an Instagram Q&A on Tuesday that her husband wants to adopt the 9-year-old “one day.”

She said that Eason “doesn’t like” the fact that Jace’s father, Andrew Lewis, tried to contact Jace through MTV producers during Monday’s episode of Teen Mom 2.

“David doesn’t think he should just suddenly step in now that Andrew had his chance a long time ago,” Evans wrote on Tuesday.

Jace, whom Evans shares custody of with her mother, Barbara Evans, is Evans’ oldest child. She’s also mom to son Kaiser, 4, whom she shares with ex Nathan Griffith and daughter Ensley, nearly 2, whom she shares with Eason.

In Monday’s episode, Evans was shocked to hear from a producer that Lewis had contacted the network and asked them to bring Evans and Barbara to New York to see him, saying he had been cheated out of a relationship with his son.

“You haven’t seen him his whole life, and I don’t want you to come into his life and see him once or twice and then not see him again,” Barbara told Lewis later on a FaceTime call. “Let me ask you a question. Why, now, do you want to see Jace after all these years?”

Lewis, 33, explained that he had matured over the years, blaming his immaturity at the time of Jace’s birth. He also partially blamed Evans for his lack of relationship with his son. “The true low life in a relationship is a woman keeping her child away from a loving father,” he told Barbara.

Ultimately, Barbara said she’d be willing to consider a relationship between the father and son if she could travel to New York alone first and determine that Lewis was in a good place.

“I don’t want to keep Andrew from Jace forever, but he says, ‘Oh, well, you know, I’m not going to pop in and pop out. I’m not going to do that,’”

Evans told her mom. “Well, I don’t know that! I don’t know what to do.”

“I think if we ever do decide to let Jace see him, it would have to be a short term thing,” Barbara said, suggesting periodic lunches or dinners that could be supervised at first.

“That’s a big decision, and I can’t let Jace’s life be affected more than it has been affected,” Jenelle explained, adding that letting Lewis back in her son’s life would be tough for her as well.

“I hate Andrew so bad,” the reality star said. “It was an abusive relationship with him too … I have anxiety now, just us getting off the phone with him.”

Evans and Eason married in September 2017 and have been making headlines since. In October, she accused him of assault in a 911 call, but later recanted her accusation and chalked it up to a “drunk” incident.

“We had friends over and we had a bonfire and I tripped over a hole, and me and David were in the middle of arguing about something … I went and fell down, David wouldn’t catch me, he tripped over the hole and we both fell down together,” she told Us Weekly. “I was like, dude, I was drunk and when I get drunk, sometimes, I cry for no reason. I mean I was hurt, I’m not gonna lie about that.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.