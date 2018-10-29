‘Teen Mom’ Jenelle Evans Responds to David Eason’s Controversial Confederate Flag Photo

Jenelle Evans is coming to husband David Eason‘s defense after he posted a picture to Instagram of himself wrapped in a Confederate flag.

“Where I’m from is who I am and my family fought and died for this land,” Eason captioned the photo posted Saturday of himself draped in a Confederate flag. “Red white and blue comes in more than one pattern. Dont argue just get off my page if you dont agree! Thanks @rednecknation #RHEC.”

Although the image put Eason at the center of yet another controversy and fans quickly took to the comments section to dub him “racist” and “disgusting,” Evans seemingly came to his defense just a day later when she shared a video to her Instagram Story of a man ranting about fan complaints.

“Really, guys? This is what I have to wake up to? Really? ‘I don’t support your last post.’ Well, good. ‘These are not good people.’ Well, good. ‘That man is a racist.’ Uh huh. ‘That girl, that girl,’” the man said in the video, PEOPLE reports.

“That’s fine if you don’t like ’em. I’m not about to go digging to try to find dirt about them because they’re on a popular TV show,” the man continued.

Evans shared the video on Sunday through her Instagram Story, writing “Thanks @ryanupchurch,” and encouraging her fans to watch it. Eason, meanwhile, showed his thanks by liking the post.

Eason’s post comes days after Evans accused Eason of physical assault, claiming to a 911 operator that Eason “pinned me down on the ground in the yard, and I think I heard my f–king collarbone crack and I can’t move my arms.”

The Teen Mom 2 star later recanted her claims and opted not to press charges despite advice from law enforcement who arrived to the scene. In a YouTube video on Thursday, she attempted to calm fans by informing them that she was “completely fine.”

“I know everyone’s concerned about me, and I know everyone wants to know, ‘Is she okay? How are the kids? Blah blah blah,’” she said in the video. “Everything’s fine. You know, I’ve been in so many domestic violence situations in the past that I would not put up with it now. So I don’t know why you guys would think that I would continue to stay in this relationship if I was being abused.”

The couple has seemingly moved past the incident, sharing photos of themselves and their family on social media in the days since, including a recent trip to the pumpkin patch.