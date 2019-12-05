‘Teen Mom’ Jenelle Evans Reveals New Photos of Daughter Ensley ‘Helping Mommy With Christmas Stuff’

Amid the drama of splitting from her estranged husband David Eason, Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans is taking time to enjoy the holidays. The 27-year-old shared a few photos on Thursday morning of her and Eason’s 2-year-old daughter, Ensley, posing in front of a Christmas tree.

“‘Helping Mommy with #Christmas stuff,’” Eason captioned the post, quoting what Ensley apparently said to her. In the photos, Ensley wears a pink long-sleeved shirt that says “best sister” and holds a gold ornament that matches the ones on the Christmas tree behind her. The sweet photos show her hitting various poses and smiling for the camera.

Plenty of Evans’ Twitter followers responded to the cute photo with advice for the mom of three while she goes through her breakup. “So so cute!! Keep your head up & never look back! Was in [your] shoes 3 years ago and is the hardest thing physically& mentally to overcome,” one fan wrote. “You’ve got this lady!! Sending much love your way.”

The post was part of a mini Twitter spree for Evans, who has been uncharacteristically quiet on social media amid her split from Eason, who she married in 2017. She also posted a tweet slamming rumors that she was dating one of her exes.

“I’m sick and tired of a million people asking me if I’m dating an ex or friends that I hangout (sic) with. No one needs to worry about what I’m doing even if it’s about my kids,” she tweeted after a fan told her to stop announcing that she’s single. “Stop talking about not dating anybody and we MIGHT think that you are doing good for your kids,” the person had written.

Just before that, she doubled down on what she had already written a few days prior: “Once again, no I’m not dating anyone.”

The new chapter in Evans’ life comes as she and her kids moved to Nashville, Tennessee, away from Eason. “I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And alot (sic) of it hasn’t been pretty. But its been my life,” she wrote in a statement shared on Halloween.

“Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy,” she continued. “With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now.”

“The kids and I have moved away from David,” Evans then revealed. “Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”