‘Teen Mom’ Star Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Eason Reveals Risque Photo of Her Amid Abuse Reports

David Eason isn’t concerned with the abuse allegations his wife, Jenelle Evans, made against him in a 911 call over the weekend.

The 30-year-old did not respond to rumors this week — and later audio proof — that Evans called police saying Eason assaulted her at their home on Saturday. Instead, the former Teen Mom 2 cast member posted a raunchy photo of Evans.

In the photo, Evans poses in a pair of short denim shorts with her backside to the camera, glancing over her shoulder. Eason captioned the photo, “I’m just sitting here drooling, my wife looks over and says ‘did you hear me’?…. ummm what’d you say babe, I was preoccupied for a second!?”

Many of Eason’s followers took to the comment section up in arms about the photo, with one even asking “Was this before or after you broke her collarbone?” Since then, Eason has disabled comments on the photo.

Hours before Eason shared the photo on Thursday, reports broke that Evans had been hospitalized over the weekend after Eason allegedly assaulted her. The next day, audio footage from Evans’ 911 call would surface, providing proof that she accused her husband of assault. In her 911 call, she said Eason pinned her down in the yard and that she thought she heard her collarbone crack.

Evans deleted her Twitter account after the incident and also has not responded to the abuse rumors, nor did she comment on Eason’s raunchy post on Thursday.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina confirmed that authorities responded to Evans’ home and that she was transported to the hospital “via private vehicle” instead of an ambulance, which was initially requested and then canceled.

The sheriff’s office said that officers “advised [Evans] of the legal action she could take” when they responded to the call. No arrests have been made and Evans did not file a police report.

MTV was not filming for Teen Mom 2 at the time of the incident, although The Ashley reports that Evans filmed for the hit series with her mother, Barbara, the next day.

In the disturbing 911 call, Evans cried uncontrollably while describing the incident, in which she said Eason had been drinking and “got violent” with her.

“My husband, he assaulted me. He pinned me down on the ground in the yard,” Evans said through sobs. “I think I heard my f—ing collarbone crack. I can’t move my arm.”

Despite a representative for Evans telling PEOPLE that Evans “ended up tripping and falling by the fire” Saturday night when she had friends over to her property, a source told Us Weekly that “Jenelle didn’t fall or trip on anything. David attacked her in front of everyone and they fell to the ground. She was hurt and had to go to the hospital and gave X-rays.”

Evans and Eason have been married since September 2017 and share daughter Ensley. Evans is also mom to son Jace, 9, and Kaiser, 5, from previous relationships. Earlier this year, Eason was fired by MTV after going on a homophobic and transphobic rant, in which he called members of the LGBTQ community “abominations.” He continues to be a controversial figure on social media.