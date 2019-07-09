‘Teen Mom’: Jenelle Evans Denies Shading Amber Portwood in Wake of Arrest

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans denied shading Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood, who was arrested last week for domestic battery in Indianapolis. Evans previously tweeted about learning from her “past mistakes” hours after Portwood was arrested, leading some fans to think she was taking a swipe at Portwood.

On Monday afternoon, Evans did a Q&A with fans, and one asked Evans why she attacked Portwood “while she’s down… knowing you don’t like being attacked.”

“When did I attack Amber?” Evans replied. “I mean, I can say a lot about her right now like she did about my husband but I’m not.”

Evans then tweeted a similar message, which has since been deleted.

“I don’t get why everyone thinks I’m taking about Amber when I can say A LOT right now and choose not to, even [though] she did talk mad s– about my husband,” Evans wrote. “Hope she gets her life together and wish her the best.”

The reason why fans think Evans was shading Portwood is because on Saturday, Evans tweeted, “All I have to say is at least I learn from my past mistakes.”

Fans slammed Evans almost instantly, noting that she has stayed with her husband David Eason, despite his legal problems and the reports of abuse.

Portwood was arrested Friday morning at the home she shares with boyfriend Andrew Glennon in Indianapolis. Glennon reportedly texted 911 that he feared for his and their 1-year-old son James’ lives after an argument with Portwood. The MTV personality has been accused of domestic violence in the past and spend time in prison for violating probation related to drug possession charges.

Portwood appeared to respond to Evans’ tweet by posting a link to a June 7 Celebuzz article about the 911 call Evans placed in May to report that she and Eason received a package with a mysterious “white powder substance.” It is not clear if Portwood personally sent this tweet though, as it was published before Portwood was released from jail Saturday afternoon.

Evans is trying to move on from her latest controversy. MTV dropped her from Teen Mom 2 after Eason shot and killed their family dog, which led to the couple temporarily losing custody of their children. The couple recently regained custody of Evans’ children Ensley and Kaiser, but her eldest son Jace remains in the custody of Evans’ mother, Barbara Evans.

“Honestly, yes, we were on bad terms for almost a week,” Evans revealed in a Q&A. “Didn’t talk much. He knows how upset it made me. Now that we are getting over this incident our relationship has got a lot stronger. David has completed anger management as well.”

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET, while Teen Mom 2 will be back next year.

Photo credit: Getty Images