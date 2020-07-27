'Teen Mom 2' Alums Jenelle Evans and David Eason Slammed Over Planned Event at Oregon Marijuana Farm 

✖

Former Teen Mom 2 stars Jenelle Evans and David Eason traveled across the country to a "meet and greet" event at the Burnt River Farms Cannabis Company in Ontario, Oregon, and the company faced instant backlash. Its Facebook page has also been flooded with criticism and negative reviews. Evans also published confusing comments on what exactly the point of the trip was.

On Friday, the dispensary promoted the event with Evans and Eason on Instagram. They published a photo of Evans, adding, "TODAY come on down a get a taste of reality. Come Meet n Greet Jenelle Lauren Evans. Janelle [sic] is a reality television personality who rose to fame on MTV’s Teen Mom 2." Next, they shared a photo of Evans and Eason outside the dispensary. "Wanna meet Jenelle yourself?! Come on down for a meet and greet at 2pm," the caption read, reports Starcasm.

The posts were instantly met with criticism, and the dispensary's first response was to brush it off. They posted a meme reading "Haters Gonna Hate" with the defiant caption, "We welcome, WITH OPEN ARMS, to ONTARIO OREGON, BURNT RIVER FARMS CANNABIS CO. #exit374 JENELLE n DAVID!!" People continued criticizing the dispensary, even taking to Facebook to write negative reviews. This led to the Burnt River Farms to cancel the event.

Evans responded to all this with confusing statements. First, she published a post on her Instagram Story by claiming that there never was an event. "I am on a business trip and traveled for one specific reason. I chose not to attend because of harassment and threats," she wrote, even though the dispensary did publish a photo of her there. Evans also shared a TokTok video of herself going on a farm tour.

"Receiving a lot of messages and I’m very sorry if you expected to meet me," she wrote in another Instagram Story post. "There will be later dates in the future for another opportunity to connect with me. Maybe do a live session on IG? Idk."

Despite the now-deleted Instagram posts teasing a "meet and greet," Burnt River Farms employees responded to some Instagram users. They said the Easons were not paid to be there and they "just wanted to know about the weed business," reports The Ashley's Reality Roundup. In another comment, the company said, "It wasn’t any kind of paid or promotional deal... They wanted to learn about the business and reached out to us." They said it was Evans and Eason who came up with the idea for a "meet and greet" and they "don't support abuse, neglect or racism."

“Just to be clear this was an educational visit and no money exchanged," the dispensary said in another post. "[Jenelle] was not here to promote our store or our products. Our job is to inform consumers about cannabis. We are a diverse company who loves dogs and all peoples."

One possible reason for Evans and Eason to fly to the West Coast during a pandemic is money issues. In June, The Sun reported that the couple has a state tax lien of $46,406.70 for 2017. Evans also struggled to sell her JE Cosmetics kits because of poor reviews. Evans, who was fired from Teen Mom 2 last year after Eason shot and killed their dog, has also tried to raise money through Cameo.