‘Teen Mom’ Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Eason Shares Controversial Photo Following Assault Allegations

Controversy magnet David Eason, the husband of Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans, found another way to rile up Instagram viewers after sharing a photo of himself draped in a Confederate battle flag.

“Where I’m from is who I am and my family fought and died for this land. Red white and blue comes in more than one pattern. Don’t argue just get off my page if you dont agree,” he wrote.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Eason also thanked a group called Redneck Nation, which has a profile image of a goalie mask with the Confederate battle flag on it.

While Eason suggested his critics ignore him, he kept the comments section on the post open, leaving an opportunity to many to slam him as “racist” and “disgusting.”

“You obviously failed history. You know they lost right?” one person wrote.

Other fans took it as a chance to remind Eason of the assault allegations against him. “Hope Jenelle and her collarbone are okay now,” one person wrote.

Eason has been accused of abuse in the past, but the latest controversy began on Oct. 19 when TMZ published audio from an Oct. 13 911 call, in which Evans said she was physically assaulted by Eason. She said she heard her “collarbone crack” and could not move her arm. Evans said Eason “got violent” after drinking. Evans was taken to the hospital, but Eason was not arrested.

Evans then took a break from social media and deleted her Twitter account. She later described the incident as a “drunk and dramatic misunderstanding” in an interview with E! News.

On Thursday, Evans published a “confessional” video on YouTube, in which she claimed she was not being abused and would leave her relationship if she was.

“I know everyone’s concerned about me,” Evans said. “You know, I’ve been in so many domestic violence situations in the past that I would not put up with it now. I don’t know why you guys think I would continue to stay in this relationship if I was being abused.”

Evans later told fans, “If you don’t believe me, I don’t know what to f– tell you.”

Evans also said her life has been “so much better” after she stopped using social media.

“My mental health is way more important than people bringing me down like this and making me depressed. Every time I told you guys I was in a domestic violence situation, you would not believe me. And now, that I’m saying that I’m not and I am, you guys are trying to tell me something different,” Evans said in the video.

Evans and Eason have been married since September 2017 and have a 1-year-old daughter, Ensley. Evans also has two sons from previous relationships, Jace, 9, and Kaiser, 4. Evans was at the center of a controversy in April when she pulled a gun out during a road rage incident with Jace in the car with her.

Photo credit: Getty