New ‘Teen Mom’ Jade Cline Heats up Twitter After Slamming Mom Shamers Criticizing ‘Grown Women’

New Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline is defending the Teen Mom OG stars’ right to go on vacation after the most recent episode of the original Teen Mom showed the four mothers taking a break from their families. Catelynn Lowell, Cheyenne Floyd, Maci Bookout and Amber Portwood are “grown women” after all, as Cline pointed out in her tweet.

“So annoyed with people talking s– about the [Teen Mom OG] vacation,” Cline wrote. “They are grown women and if they want to have a drink, they can. Stop shaming mothers for everything. It’s a bit ridiculous women can’t live their lives, take care of their children, and be able to still have fun.”

Lowell and Floyd both responded to Cline, thanking her for the support. Lowell replied to the tweet with two heart emojis.

“We had a great much needed trip,” Floyd wrote.

“It seemed like a fun time! I know you guys needed to unwind and have an adults day,” Cline replied.

However, Cline’s words did not dissuade anyone from stopping their criticism of the cast, especially in light of Portwood’s domestic violence arrest. Many pointed out that Portwood was not taking her medication during the trip and blasted her for drinking alcohol.

“Well yes! But NO, making a medical decision to not take meds, so she can drink was a bad judgment call. I agree They are grown! And I loved watching them have fun however Amber needs to [steer] clear of alcohol,” one wrote.

“It’s healthy for moms to get away for a break occasionally. The problem I saw though was that Amber stopped taking her medication that is GREATLY needed so that she could imbibe,” another wrote.

“Maybe they shouldn’t be on teen mom og if they don’t want every aspect of their lives publicized on tv for the world to judge. I think it’s disturbing what these ‘teen moms’ turned into,” one person wrote. “I’m a real teen mom that dealt with struggles not having mtv bail me out and pay my bills.”

Others did back Cline’s comments.

“Their kids aren’t even there. They’re home with their fathers. People need to quit,” one fan wrote.

“Legit people will shame others for anything. Everyone is just really negative and unhappy for real. It’s sad,” another supporter wrote.

In Monday’s episode of Teen Mom OG, the four stars took a trip to Boca Raton, Florida and were seen partying and drinking.

It was the first episode to air since Portwood’s arrest on Friday in Indianapolis. Portwood was charged with “domestic battery, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old.” She allegedly threatened boyfriend Andrew Glennon with a machete while he held their son James.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays on MTV at 9 p.m. ET.