‘Teen Mom’ Star Jade Cline’s Heartbreaking Post About ‘Mamaw’ Brings out Strong Response From Fans

Teen Mom 2 fans are sending their support to Jade Cline and her family after the MTV reality star put out a desperate plea requesting prayers for her grandmother, “Mamaw.” In the Tuesday post, Cline, who was recently announced as Jenelle Evans’ replacement, revealed that her grandmother had recently been diagnosed with lung cancer.

Fans of Cline were quick to heed the call, many taking to the comments section of the post, in which she shared a photo of her daughter Kloei with her Mamaw, to send their support and well wishes to the family.

“Prayers for you and your family boo, I know that you are strong woman and sometimes it’s hard to keep composed,” one person wrote. “I really hope that everything turns out to be okay and that she heals and you have a lot more time with her.”

“May God lead her in the right direction!” a second fan wrote. “Sending love and healing vibes your way girl. Stay strong.”

“Sending prayers, positive energy and hugs your way,” another added.

“Im so sorry to hear this news. My grandmother was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer back in December [sad face emoticon] she is still doing chemo,” another commented. “I will keep you guys in my thoughts and prayers.”

“My dad passed away from lung cancer in 2014, was the hardest thing I have ever gone through,” commented a fifth. “Sending love to you and your family and the strength your mawmaw needs.”

“Sending you and your family many thoughts and prayers!!” added another.

Fans had come to know Mamaw during Cline’s appearance on the Teen Mom spin-off series Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, which showed her as a young mother raising her daughter with her ex-boyfriend Sean Austin.

Her grandmother’s cancer diagnosis comes at an already difficult time for the MTV star, who revealed in June that both of her parents were recently incarcerated on drug charges.

“Both of my parents were just incarcerated,” she revealed. “They’ve been strung out for so long, they’re like binge addicts, where they’ll binge [on drugs] and then they’ll be okay. And then it’s like a fairytale for like a month and it’s like I have my mom back, my mommy is back.”

Her parents’ incarceration, as well as the impact it has had on her, will be featured on the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2, marking Cline’s first season on the series. Production on the season wrapped at the beginning of June and it does not yet have a premiere date.