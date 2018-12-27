‘Teen Mom OG’ Alum Farrah Abraham Slammed for Letting Daughter Wear Makeup

Farrah Abraham’s parenting is coming under fire after the Teen Mom OG alum allowed her 9-year-old daughter Sophia to wear makeup.

In a number of photos on Sophia’s Instagram account, the little girl is clearly wearing lipstick and also appears to have applied blush to her cheeks, which struck many commenters as far too adult of a look for the child.

“Quit putting makeup on this kid,” one user commented on a Dec. 12 photo of Sophia wearing Beats headphones and holding up a replica Burn Book from the movie Mean Girls.

“Lipstick is TOO EARLY! Where is the social services??” another asked.

“It’s sad she’s trying to get her child to grow up so fast,” a third commented.

The controversial MTV personality, currently appearing on the second season of Ex on the Beach, has made a number of questionable parenting decisions in the past that have riled up her followers, including tweeting out promotions for her own adult entertainment shows from the child’s Twitter account in December 2017 and sharing a photo of her daughter in the shower in June.

In April, she shocked many of her followers by sharing a video of her vaginal rejuvenation procedure, revealing that she allowed her daughter in the room with her during the process.

“Oh my gosh, like I don’t want you to know what’s coming off right now,” Abraham said to the camera in the video. “Designer vagina is in action right now and maybe I’ll show you a little bit of that action.”

At the time, she defended the move in a statement to PopCulture, saying, “Anyone can watch on live and it’s educational to watch!”

All of these comments definitely have an effect on Abraham, she confessed on last week’s season premiere of Ex on the Beach, saying they were part of the reason she and boyfriend Simon Saran called things off for good in 2017.

“He literally kept stealing money from me, saying hurtful things about me as a parent,” the MTV star said in her confessional. “I just now have my guard up.”

She defended her lifestyle choices further throughout the show, despite being coined a “diva” by her fellow houseguests.

“I like to live with the finer things, and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that,” Abraham said of her demands for her own room.

In fact, she continued, “If I could date someone just like myself, that would be perfect. I love myself, and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that.”

Ex on the Beach airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram/Sophia Abraham