Former ‘Teen Mom’ Farrah Abraham Overshares With Fans by Showing Very Private Medical Procedure on Instagram

Former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham gave fans a real sense of deja vu on Instagram this week by allowing her latest vagina rejuvenation procedure to be filmed. She previously had the procedure in August, and live-streamed it on Instagram Live. This year, she posted videos on her Instagram Story, giving fans a step-by-step look while also promoting her doctor, Dr. Raheleh Sarbaziha.

During the procedure, she told fans about the advantages of the procedure, reports OK! Magazine. In one post, she joked “Ready set! Sexy Santa,” while Sarbaziha performed the procedure.

This was not the first time Abraham took fans behind the scenes of a vaginal procedure. Back in April 2018, she live-streamed a vaginal plastic surgery procedure called a labiaplasty. Fans were later horrified to learn that Abraham’s daughter, 10-year-old Sophia, was watching the live-stream after they saw Sophia commenting on the video. Sophia was also seen with her mother when Abraham got butt injections.

In an interview with PopCulture.com shortly after the procedure, Abraham defended sharing everything live.

“Anyone can watch on live and it’s educational to watch,” she said.

“Just finished our live labiaplasty and I am so proud of the brave [Abraham] for sharing her experience and bringing this procedure into the mainstream. It is truly life-changing for some and one of my favorite procedures to perform,” Dr. Sheila Nazarian, who performed Abraham’s procedure last year, wrote on Instagram.

In 2017, Abraham shared photos from a vaginal rejuvenation procedure she had at the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation [Center]. “Loving my lady parts!” she wrote at the time.

Abraham’s surgery oversharing is just one of the many, many attention-grabbing things she has done since leaving Teen Mom OG for good last year. On Dec. 8, she shared a video of herself wearing only lingerie while finishing decorating her Christmas tree.

Even her Thanksgiving photo was designed to spark conversation among her fans. She shared an animated photo of herself wearing a black dress with gaudy jewelry and giant cross earrings. “Thankful for you ! Happy Thanksgiving families! So thankful for the time I get with family, some you time & food time!” Abraham wrote in the caption.

Fans were mostly horrified by the look, which some felt did not match the meaning of Thanksgiving.

“But no one cares. You’re a nobody who pretends to matter,” one person wrote.

“What is wrong with you and your face?” another wrote.

“Please let your little girl be a little girl again . It’s dreadful what you are doing,” another wrote.

Abraham also left her followers puzzled this fall with her “Docu-Comedy” sketches. She made eight of them, with the most recent one being published on Nov. 9. Her most recent YouTube video was an attempt at an ASMR video about cookies and milk with Sophia.

