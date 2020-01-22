‘Teen Mom’ Alum Farrah Abraham Defends Filming Lingerie Video in Front of Her 10-Year-Old Daughter

Farrah Abraham is defending filming a video of herself dancing in what appears to be a red lingerie set and a captain’s hat while at a yacht party with 10-year-old daughter Sophia. Amid a wave of backlash, the former Teen Mom OG star talked to TMZ about the video, claiming she was actually wearing a bikini at the time and has since been “sex shamed” over the issue.

“I have to say there is nothing wrong with a woman being, like, fully dressed in clothing — if that’s a bikini set or whatever,” she told the outlet Monday, adding, “I feel like a lot of moms are sex shamed — which I definitely have been in my life — and I think when I’m single, gorgeous, young and beautiful, I would almost regret looking back at my life not living a happy, outgoing life. And I would definitely hope my daughter is never shamed to cover up herself and, like, not be her happiest.”

In response to theories that Sophia is growing up too quickly, Abraham said her daughter is “very much her kid self,” and that in reality, she is “more well behaved than I see of her other kids and her other peers.”

“I’m very blessed,” the MTV personality added, saying that she thinks she lives her life “a little bit more conservatively than other people do.”

Regardless of Abraham’s dismissal of criticism, people worried for Sophia still continue to comment on the video.

“Your 10 yr old watching behind the camera is the worst part,” one person wrote under the video, as another commented, “And your daughter was with you!! Mom of the year right there!!! I feel so bad for Sophia…you seriously need help!!!”

“Someone needs to save this poor little girl!” another added. “The things she’s had to endure witnessing (this is a great example) & people have had their kids taken away for less!”

Photo credit: Daniele Venturelli, Getty