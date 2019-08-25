‘Teen Mom’ Fans Sound off After Jenelle Evans Shares ‘Forever and Always’ Photo With David Eason

Jenelle Evans’ latest celebration of her marriage with David Eason has Teen Mom 2 fans fuming. The former cast member was fired from the MTV series following the controversy surrounding the disappearance and presumed death of her dog Nugget. Months after the scandal that also saw them temporarily lose custody of their children, the couple appear to be in a good place.

Evans took to Instagram Friday to share the throwback selfie of herself and Eason staring at the camera by the beach. Fans were not kind to the couple in the comments section, with many bringing the recent legal drama that invaded the family earlier this summer.

“After killing your dog… wonderful man right there [five clapping emojis]. What a joke,” one user wrote.

Another, whose comment received almost 1,000 likes, wrote: “They will show this pic on the news when you come up ‘missing’ just like your dog.”

“At this point… you guys just deserve each other,” another follower commented.

Another one wrote: “Go away jenelle we aren’t interested in you or your other half.”

“I HONESTLY dont know how you can forgive someone for killing your own pet. PLEASE if someone does know this answer, feel free to comment,” another fan wrote.

“How is he not in jail? Is the system broken. Don’t get it,” another user wondered.

Eason seemed to admit that he killed Evans’ dog, Nugget, after it bit their 2-year-old daughter Ensley. The disturbing admission led Child Protective Services to remove the kids from the couple’s home. After a tense court battle, they were allowed to return to the home.

“I am ecstatic to regain custody of my kids back!” Evans said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time. “Throughout this long process and final decision, I am excited to be moving forward and continuing to show America I’m a good parent.”

The criminal investigation concluded with no charges filed against Eason, with local police telling press the lack of evidence, and conflicting testimony from Evans prevented them from charging him. Police said Evans claimed the whole situation had been a PR stunt, though Evans has since denied those claims.

“I’m am (sic) having major talks with my lawyer about everything. I have NEVER said any incident was a PR stunt and would never stoop that low. Don’t believe what you read. My family is trying to recover and everyone’s making it worse,” she said in July.