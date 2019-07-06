‘Teen Mom’ Fans Rip Jenelle Evans After She Shades Amber Portwood Over Arrest

Teen Mom fans have no patience for hypocrisy. Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans took to Twitter Friday to share a backhanded insult at Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood following her arrest for domestic battery, and fans of the MTV franchise were quick to point out Evans has no room to talk.

Evans recently was granted back custody of children Ensley, 2, and Kaiser, 5, two months after they were removed from the home after her husband, David Eason, shot and killed her pet dog, Nugget. Feeling the joy of her recent legal victory, Evans seemed inspired to rub it in after news of Portwood’s arrest surfaced in one of her latest tweets.

“All I have to say is at least I learn from my past mistakes,” she wrote on the social media platform amid article posts of details from Portwood’s arrest. She also added a shrug emoji.

Fans of the franchise were shocked to see Evans’ comment, and pointed out she has repeatedly stayed with husband Eason despite his frequent history of legal problems and reports of abuse in their home.

“Bet you Andrew chooses to take care of his kid instead of going back into a violent relationship though!!!!!” One user wrote of Portwood’s boyfriend Andrew Glennon, who shares one child with the Teen Mom OG star.

“Ummm….. you’re still with #davideasondogkiller you’ve learned nothing…,” another user responded.

“[Laugh my f—ing a— off] this has to be a joke. You’ve literally been in abusive relationships (and are still in one) soooo I feel like that’s a lie,” a third user wrote.

“Oh really? Is that why your kids were taken out of your care? You still put men before your kids,” another user wrote.

Portwood was arrested early Friday morning after she allegedly assaulted her boyfriend while he was holding their child.

“Just after 3:00 a.m., on 7.5.2019, officers were called to [address] reference a disturbance. Officers spoke to the male victim who stated his live-in-girlfriend and he were having a disagreement,” a statement from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released by PEOPLE read. “During which time the female, later identified as Amber Portwood assaulted him, while he was holding their one-year-old child. Officers spoke to Amber Portwood at the scene. She was subsequently arrested for her alleged actions in this incident.”

Portwood was previously charged with domestic battery in 2010 for hitting ex Gary Shirley in front of daughter Leah during an episode of the MTV series. She was also accused of domestic abuse against former fiancé Matt Baier in 2017, which was denied by both once the story surfaced online.