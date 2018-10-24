Fired ‘Teen Mom’ Star David Eason Rants About Transgender People ‘Peeping on Children’ in Heated Facebook Exchange

David Eason is stirring the pot once again. The former Teen Mom 2 star made headlines after he shared an offensive Facebook post about the transgender community, something he got fired by MTV for earlier this year.

The post he shared shows a photo of a young woman on a college campus, then a photo of a little girl.

“In Democratic America, if this girl sees a penis at a party, it’s a crime,” the text reads atop the photo of the woman. “But if this girl sees a penis in the women’s bathroom, it’s tolerance,” reads the text on the photo of the girl.

One commenter clapped back at Eason, writing, “Ur so clueless it’s sad. Please teach ur kids not to look into the bathroom stall when people are s—ting.”

Eason responded, writing, “No maybe you should teach your kids not to grow up to be a transgender we won’t have to worry about them peeping on children in the bathroom.”

In another comment, Eason wrote, “We are talking about trans people. Perverts.” After someone wrote that “trans people are not automatically perverts,” he responded, “Yes they are ALL perverts, do your research. Why do you think they change their whole life to meet their sexual preferences?”

Eason was fired from the hit MTV series earlier this year after posting a series of trans- and homophobic tweets, calling them “immoral” and “dogs.”

Last month, he was slammed after posting a controversial “straight pride” meme. The post showed a cartoon bride and groom alongside the words, “Straight Pride. it’s Natural, it’s Worked for Thousands of years and you Can Make Babies.”

“For the people who get offended when you call them what they identify themselves as… I’m also proud to be a white man, a southerner and a redneck,” the ex reality star wrote in the caption of the photo.

The post did not take well with many of his followers. “This is so ignorant David. You have the right to say what you want but this is not necessary you know what your (sic) doing by posting crap like this,” one commenter wrote.

Eason’s wife, Jenelle Evans, has defended her husband to the media throughout the controversy. During the Teen Mom 2 season 8 reunion, Evans talked with Dr. Drew Pinsky, saying, “He doesn’t hate those people,” referring to the LGBT community. “He just doesn’t want his kids to grow up and be that way.”

When pressed on the subject, Evans said Eason would “still love them and adore them but he just wouldn’t agree with their lifestyle” if one or more of their children came out as LGBT.

“It’s the way he was raised,” Evans continued. “He doesn’t run around the house saying, ‘I hate gay people.’”