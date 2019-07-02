‘Teen Mom’ Dad Tyler Baltierra Shares Adorable Photo of Daughter Nova Before Meeting Her Sister Carly

Teen Mom OG’s Tyler Baltierra shared an adorable photo of his second daughter Nova before she she met his firstborn Carly.

Baltierra and his wife Catelynn Lowell put Carly up for adopting during their time on 16 and Pregnant when they were 17-years-old. Although heartbreaking, Lowell says she and Baltierra just weren’t ready for a child at that age and knew her adopted family — Brandon and Teresa Davis — would provide their daughter with a more stable home.

Fans were super supportive in the comment section on Instagram, with one writing, “I’ve watched you grow over the years and considering the stuff you’ve had to deal with ur a testament to every dad out there and if you was my son I’d be immensely proud of the man, dad, husband you have become be proud of urself coz they don’t make many like you anymore.”

Someone else said, “You and Cate make the most beautiful little tiny humans. And are so strong through all your weaknesses. You will raise strong little women and that is amazing in this scary world we are living in now. God bless you and your adorable family.”

Another user acknowledged how hard it must have been for he and Catelynn to give their child up, posting, “That has to be so hard still. I know you made the right choice but that doesn’t mean it’s an easy choice.”

One of the couple’s fans who is an adoptive mother herself showed her support by saying, “I’m so excited for all of you! I am an adoptive mother and we have learned from your experiences and have a very open adoption. Thank you for always sharing your story!”

On the most recent episode of Teen Mom OG, Catelynn and Baltierra discuss with their adoption counselor, Dawn Baker, opportunities for them to be able to see Carly again because her 10th birthday was right around the corner. They shared that they haven’t seen her in over two years and were looking to reconnect after not sending as many gifts to Carly during that time.

They decided to put together a scrapbook of photos for the Davis’ to give to her in order to show the 10-year-old that they still love her very much.