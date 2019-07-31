‘Teen Mom’ Dad Tyler Baltierra Says He’s ‘Not a Perfect Parent’ While Defending Himself From Online Critics

Tyler Baltierra isn’t a “perfect parent,” but the Teen Mom OG dad is also not afraid to stand up for himself on social media. The MTV personality clapped back at a critic on Twitter Wednesday after one Teen Mom fan called him out for allowing daughter Nova, now 5, to sit on the counter next to him while he was making dinner.

“How could you let Nova climb on the counter? She falls off and start doing it again and you did nothing,” the user wrote, earning a candid response from the reality star.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“They didn’t show in this scene before hand, where I told her I was only going to let her sit on the counter for a second until I got her chair that she usually sits on next to me when we make dinner together,” he wrote. “She never climbed back onto it though. I’m am NOT a perfect parent (sic)!”

They didn’t show in this scene before hand, where I told her I was only going to let her sit on the counter for a second until I got her chair that she usually sits on next to me when we make dinner together. She never climbed back onto it though. I’m am NOT a perfect parent!😂🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/luxCcG1Bwb — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) July 30, 2019

Baltierra and wife Catelynn Lowell are no strangers to being trolled online, which made Lowell’s decision to stop breastfeeding 5-month-old daughter Vaeda even more difficult on the new mom.

“It’s hard,” Lowell told her husband in Monday’s episode. “People always post the wonderful things about breastfeeding, which is wonderful, the pretty pictures and all that stuff, but they don’t mention that you have your kid stuck to you for 24 hours for an hour at a time … or you’re afraid they’re not getting enough or they want to eat 60 times a day or about the bleeding nipples and the sore nipples.”

“And nursing too, it’s hard for me to even schedule my own therapy because it’s an hour and a half there,” she continued. “I could take her with me and nurse when I’m there. … [It’s just] feeling like you can’t go anywhere.”

Explaining to her husband that she knew continuing to breastfeed their youngest wasn’t the best decision for her, she noted, “It’s stupid, but I have to put aside the feelings of ‘Everyone’s gonna judge me for it.’”

“You’re the mom, you made that human being and you know what’s best for that human being,” Baltierra told her. “You’re going to do whatever is best for you and the baby, period.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram/Tyler Baltierra