‘Teen Mom’: Cheyenne Floyd Lays Into Ex Cory Wharton, Takes Heat From Fans

The typically peaceful co-parenting relationship between Teen Mom OG stars Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton was put to the test during a recent episode. Floyd became enraged when she learned that Wharton might miss their 4-year-old daughter Ryder’s birthday. Wharton broke the news to a pregnant Floyd that he’d be in New York for obligations related to his work on MTV’s The Challenge. He wanted to stay for an extra day to celebrate his 30th birthday. His current girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge, was also planning to take him on a surprise vacation. But Floyd was unimpressed.

“I knew Cory had ‘The Challenge’ coming up but he just texted me that he’s leaving tomorrow for a few weeks of vacation,” she said in a voice-over. “And I’m not happy about it.”

“All I’m saying is you’re doing a lot right now. You’re saying that you’re leaving tomorrow to go to shoot the reunion so you’ll be in New York for a week,” Floyd told Wharton. “But you know that’s how ‘The Challenge’ works. I don’t have a schedule,” he tried to explain to his ex.

But Floyd felt Wharton was more interested in having a good time than holding up his end of the deal in their co-parenting schedule. “I get ‘The Challenge’ but let’s talk about all the fun things we’re doing prior to that,” she continued. “Basically, we’re taking two to three weeks out of the month to celebrate Cory’s 30th. Understood. I just had to process that part. So we’re now partying for four months while what am I doing extra pregnant, extra big, extra tired with extra heartburn trying to have a baby soon, chasing behind a 4-year-old,” Floyd explained. At the time, Floyd was expecting her second child, a son with her fiance Zach Davis.

“For you not to be able to attend Ryder’s party, you’re a piece of s—. Piece of s—. I don’t care,” she unleashed on Wharton. “Well, f— you. I’m going to ask you to leave.”

Fans were not happy with Floyd’s response. Many consider her to be selfish and constantly overreacting when it comes to Wharton. She took lots of heat from social media users. Check out some of their reactions.

What the hell is with Cheyenne this season?? I’m a SINGLE SINGLE mother and have been since I was pregnant and have been for almost 13 years. The way she spoke to Cory because his schedule is inconvenient for her, when she has so much family to help her is insane. #TeenMomOG — Brittany H (@brittanyehig88) September 17, 2021

This Twitter user says Floyd doesn’t know the true struggle of being a single mother. She agrees with a previous comment about Floyd having more than enough help outside of Wharton.

Cheyennes always acted like an immature spoiled brat her mom's definitely NO help @ ALL He's a 1st X daddy would've been awesome 4him to hear ❤ beat #down right mean mean mean she was acting like a toddler throwing a tantrum it's was terrible 2watch #Cory saw right THRU thatB.S. — Terry T… (@TTsanatelis) September 17, 2021

One fan says even in Wharton’s short absence, Floyd has more than enough help. She has the support of her parents, her fiance, and a host of family and friends.

Cheyenne you SEE why Cory with a woman now not a child you need to grow up before you lose an awesome dude kiddo

😥 your reacting was so #bratty https://t.co/GKtyRuX2Vt pic.twitter.com/2T5n42RFcr — Terry T… (@TTsanatelis) September 17, 2021

According to this Twitter user, there’s a reason Wharton did not want a relationship with Floyd. Fans remember Floyd desperately wanting to be with Wharton, but he had reservations. Floyd’s personality is viewed as bratty and this fan says they understand why Wharton moved on.

Cheyenne seems to forget the AMPLE amount of support she has and the fact that not everyone can make a paycheck sitting on their couch. Props to her for changing the birthday party date so Cory could attend. That’s amazing coparenting. #TeenMomOG — Samantha, I am. (@_Sammanthaa87) September 15, 2021

One Twitter user says Wharton goes out of his way to not only care for his daughter, but to also help Floyd. They feel Floyd is unappreciative.

@TeenMom Wow Cheyenne is really being a "B" . Cory's birthday trip is 6 days he said and she kept on saying non truths until at the end she said he was celebrating for 4 months !! What ?¿. Calm down he's not to blame for your pregnancy. — DEBBIE (@debbiedebbie3) September 15, 2021

According to this viewer, Floyd is doing the most. They note that Wharton’s trip is an acceptable time to celebrate his birthday.

If Cheyenne don’t shut up and be a mom of two like she planned…don’t get mad at Cory for working and not catering to your demands. BTW how much do they make on The Challenge because he’s always going 🤑#TeenMomOG #TeenMom — LocNEzine (@tnl21) September 15, 2021

As one Twitter user puts it, Wharton’s schedule can’t revolve around Floyd’s needs just because she’s pregnant. They also note that Floyd has been well aware of Wharton’s work commitments.