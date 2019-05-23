‘Teen Mom’ Catelynn Lowell Wants to Go Back to School

Catelynn Lowell has big dreams, and she’s ready to start chasing them. The Teen Mom OG star recently revealed that she hopes to go back to school one day, telling MTV News she wants to get a degree.

Lowell, 27, didn’t reveal what she hopes to study, but did say that she’d like to return to college eventually. The reality TV star said she’d like to start hitting the books again sometime in the next decade, but didn’t give MTV News an exact timeline.

“I really want to go back to school and hopefully get my degree by then,” she said of her 10-year plan.

She also noted that she hopes to focus “on being a good mom” to her two children during that span.

“Maybe more children, because we want to be done by the time we’re 30!” Lowell added.

She may have significantly more time to dedicate to going to college now that her and husband Tyler Baltierra‘s company, Tierra Reign, appears to be shut down. Reports started circulating that the company had closed in April, after Radar Online learned that Lowell and Baltierra failed to file their annual statement two times in a row.

The news was confirmed by a Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs clerk, who said the company “missed the 2018 and 2019 year.” That doesn’t mean the company is done for good, however. Lowell and Baltierra have a grace period to get back in good standing with the state, according to Radar Online.

“They have until February 15, 2020, or the company will be placed in not good standing, indicating the company has lost its LLC status,” the clerk told the outlet. “At that point, the name is available for anyone else to use.”

Radar Online reported that it appeared, though, that Lowell and Baltierra were done with the company. The Tierra Reign social media accounts have been inactive for several months. Neither the Twitter or Instagram has been updated since September 2018. Months prior to the inactivity, Baltierra tweeted that Tierra Reign temporarily stopped taking orders. At the time, Lowell was being treated for depression at a rehabilitation center, according to PEOPLE.

The couple has yet to address the company’s status, despite many questions from fans. They have been focused on their youngest daughter, Vaeda Luma. Lowell unveiled a new tattoo dedicated to the infant in April. Lowell shared a boomerang of herself getting tattoos, thanking artist Lance Kellar for the work.