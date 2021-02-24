'Teen Mom': Catelynn Lowell Takes Multiple Pregnancy Tests on Show Amid Current Baby News

✖

During the course of Season 9 of Teen Mom OG, which is currently airing on MTV, Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra discussed how they want to welcome another baby into their family. Tuesday night's episode featured Lowell taking multiple pregnancy tests, as she believed that she was expecting shortly after she and her husband decided to start trying for another baby. As fans know, this episode aired one day after Lowell and Baltierra announced that they were expecting their fourth child.

At the beginning of the episode, Lowell told a producer that she believed that she was pregnant. She then proceeded to take several pregnancy tests in order to find out whether her suspicions were correct. But, the tests came back inconclusive. As a result, Lowell sought out more pregnancy tests in order to find out whether she was expecting. Later on, the MTV personality took more pregnancy tests at her home. Once more, the tests did not give her or Baltierra a clear answer as to whether she was pregnant.

Towards the end of the episode, Lowell explained that she started her period and that she was, of course, not pregnant. She did say that she was a bit "hurt" to find out that she wasn't expecting, but Baltierra pointed out that they had only been trying for another baby for about a week at that point. Lowell noted, "Whenever it's meant to happen, it will." Well, it is indeed happening for the Teen Mom OG stars. On Monday, they announced that Lowell was pregnant with her fourth child. The news came a few months after she experienced a pregnancy loss. The couple announced the news by posting a photo of their daughters, Nova and Vaeda, alongside a sign that their eldest held that read, "27 weeks until I become a big sister."

A day after they announced the exciting news, the couple revealed that they were having another baby girl. Lowell told Celebuzz, "Everyone is asking what the baby's gender is. We have found out that we are going to be having a... drumroll please... another girl!" She went on to confirm that this will be the last child for the couple, adding, "While we wanted a boy since this is our last, as long as she's healthy though that really all that matters. This is our last and final but we know one day we will have a grandson and adore him!"