‘Teen Mom’ Catelynn Lowell Slammed by Fans for Leaving Daughter at Home for Spa Day

Catelynn Lowell is standing her ground after fans criticized her for leaving 4-year-old daughter, Novalee, at home during Monday’s episode of Teen Mom OG.

The toddler threw a temper tantrum as Lowell was preparing to leave for a spa day, and fans took to social media to slam her for leaving her daughter while she was upset.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m so tried of Catelynn constantly talking about she needs to rest, take it easy so she won’t stress herself out and get postpartum depression again,” one user wrote. “You do nothing but take it easy! She uses her past depression as an excuse for everything! Enough!”

Another added, “Aww Nova thinks she not coming back because she leaves so many times.”

“Nova was FINE two minutes after I left!” Lowell, 27, tweeted about the scene. “That was my first time by myself in MONTHS!!! And it was my birthday! If you are a parent you know that sometimes u need me time!”

Lowell’s husband, Tyler Baltierra, also addressed their daughter’s temper tantrum. “Wait…so a kid throws a fit nowadays & we’re calling it ‘abandonment anxiety issues’!?” he tweeted. “I must have not received that memo, but thank you to all of the social media child therapists for this new diagnosis. Hahaha!”

Later on in the episode, Lowell surprised Nova with a new pony to help her adjust to becoming a big sister. In last week’s episode, fans saw Lowell deliver her and Baltierra’s third child, a baby girl named Vaeda, who they actually welcomed in February. Their first daughter, Carly, was placed for adoption in 2009.

The parents are still going strong despite their trial separation at the end of last year. Fans wondered if they were going to get a divorce after they temporarily lived in separate homes, but Lowell told E! News earlier this month that they were in a “really good place.”

“Our relationship, I feel like we’re always strong. I think that we just go through bumps and it makes you stronger as a couple too, but yeah, we’re in a really good place,” she said.

“I think the biggest misconception people had about the trial separation was that like, ‘Oh my God, since you’re gonna live separate and do this then you’re automatically going to get a divorce, or you’re automatically gonna wanna see other people. And it wasn’t even like that. I feel like when we said the word ‘separation’ people blew it out of proportion of what it really was. It wasn’t as severe as how people were thinking it was.”