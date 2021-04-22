'Teen Mom' Catelynn Lowell Reveals New Ultrasound Photos

✖

Teen Mom star Catelynn Baltierra (formerly Lowell) is sharing new ultrasound photos of her and husband Tyler Baltierra's "last baby." Baltierra uploaded the pictures to her Instagram page on Wednesday with the caption "look at this little babe."

The mom announced her latest pregnancy in February, saying that "this rainbow was worth the storm. Baby Baltierra coming soon." The reality couple has been pretty quiet about their soon-to-be-born bundle of joy, but so far, she has revealed that they are expecting another baby girl. She also may have recently teased the name of her new baby.

It seems the mom has been going through a couple of different names over the last few months, and she's left small hints as she's been giving updates on her pregnancy. Last month, Baltierra posted an update announcing that she had reached the 15 weeks milestone where she referred to her new baby as "Baby Z." However, a few weeks later, she tweeted a microblading update for her business, in which she used another initial to refer to the baby. "I look forward to seeing you after baby R is born!! We will start scheduling appointments when she is in the world," she wrote.

She and her husband Tyler share three daughters together. Many remember meeting the couple on 16 & Pregnant in 2009, where they decided to put their firstborn daughter Carly up for adoption. They welcomed their daughters Novalee in 2015 and Vaeda in 2019.

While Tyler and Catelynn have remained close to their firstborn, the couple says they didn't have a chance to see her much in the last year due to COVID-19. "We didn't see her [in 2020] at all because of the pandemic. Like nobody was, you know, flying anywhere, going anywhere," she told In Touch. "So yeah. That never happened. That didn't happen this year." Though they weren't able to meet in person, Baltierra says the families have still been able to chat. "We've done a FaceTime, like Novalee and [Carly] FaceTimed. But yeah, like visit-wise, it's just kind of up in the air until things calm down or people are vaccinated," she added. "Everything in the world is up in the air right now."