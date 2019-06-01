‘Teen Mom’: Catelynn Lowell Reveals Husband Tyler Baltierra ‘Getting Fixed’ at 30

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra want to have more kids, but they also revealed their plans to add to their family will come to an end eventually.

The Teen Mom OG couple, who welcomed daughter Vaeda three months ago, opened up in a new interview that they are already talking about trying for another baby.

“We would love to have a boy one day,” Lowell told Us Weekly earlier this week, adding they likely will wait until their daughter turns 2 to start trying. But they will not keep trying for a son for much longer.

“If we’re meant to just have girls, I guess that’s what we were meant to have! I’m not going to have like, six, or seven kids – no thank you,” she added with a laugh. “I feel like I’m already going gray with two!”

Baltierra, 27, and Lowell welcomed their daughter, Carly, in 2009 and placed her for adoption. The pair also shared 4-year-old daughter, Nova.

During the interview, the Conquering Chaos author said their days of making babies will end in their 30s.

“By the time we’re 30, we’re done. He’s getting fixed, that’s it,” she told the publication. “I already told him. I said, ‘I carried all three of your kids and birthed them and pushed them out of me, you’re getting snipped, sorry!’ And he’s OK with that! He’s like, ‘Yeah you’re right, you did carry all my kids and have to go through labor, so. [I’ve] got no choice!’”

The reveal comes just a few weeks after Baltierra opened up about the decision to give up their first for adoption 10 years ago.

In an Instagram of his eldest daughter holding sister Nova posted earlier this month, Baltierra went into detail about why they made the decision. Carly’s adoptive parents have not agreed to show their daughter’s face on TV or on her biological parents’ social media, despite them having an open adoption.

“10 years ago yesterday, we were only 17,” Baltierra began. “10 years ago, we brought you into the world. 10 years ago, we only got to hold you by ourselves for a half hour in the hospital as we just cried & stared at you, remembering every little detail of how absolutely perfect you were, since we knew that even though we just met, we had to say goodbye.”

“10 years ago, we had to make the hardest decision of our lives & give you everything your innocent life deserved that we just couldn’t provide at the time,” he continued,. “10 years ago, we held each other & wept as we watched you drive away in the back of the car with the only parents that were worthy to be yours. 10 years ago…your life changed so many others for the better & has blessed more lives than I can count.”

Teen Mom OG returns Monday, June 10 at 10 p.m. ET on MTV.