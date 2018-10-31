‘Teen Mom’ Star Tyler Baltierra Opens up About What Happened in the Days After Catelynn Lowell’s Miscarriage

Teen Mom star Tyler Baltierra recently opened up about what happened in the days following Catelynn Lowell‘s tragic miscarriage.

According to Us Weekly, Baltierra sat down with the Reality Life podcast and spoke candidly about how he was able to cope with the traumatic situation.

“It was very emotionally intense for me. My first initial reaction was to help Cate,” he shared. “I ran to her, held her. We cried. We just held each other for probably two hours and cried. That was our way of kind of letting go and accepting reality for what it is.”

After the miscarriage, Lowell went on to enter a treatment facility to get help with her mental state of being while Baltierra stayed home to take care of their daughter, 3-year-old Novalee.

“I was breaking down every single day driving to drop Nova to school,” he confessed. “I was taking Nova to school and just crying every single day. I’m assuming a lot of women do the same thing. It’s just not really talked about a lot with men.”

The experience was extremely “devastating” for the reality star, but he revealed that the one thing that helped him get through the rough patch was Novalee.

“Seeing Nova, I realized that I can’t sit here and sulk in my pity. I’ve gotta be strong, engage with my daughter, play with her, take her to the park. I still had a job to do of raising her around the happiest environment I could make for her,” Baltierra said. “I kind of felt that she was my motivation to keep strong, looking at her and saying, ‘I did lose this child, but look at this beautiful child I’ve got now.’ She helped me push myself forward and keep going. It was a responsibility of mine.”

Lastly, he shared that one of the import things about that time, was how he had to make sure their daughter knew he missed her mother just as much as she did while also protecting her from negative influences.

“I’d put Nova to bed then I’d go in my room and cry about it. I’d deal with it behind closed doors and make the environment for Nova as peaceful and calm as possible,” Baltierra said. “I don’t think parents should hide their emotions for their kids because I think it’s important to show them that, ‘Hey, we’re human. It’s OK, you can cry, you can be upset about things.’ But I didn’t want to do it overboard with her, especially with her going through Cate not being there.”

With that difficult time period now in the rear-view, Baltierra and Lowell recently revealed that they are now expecting again, with Lowell due to give birth to the child in 2019.