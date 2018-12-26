‘Teen Mom’ Catelynn Lowell Feeling ‘Blessed’ by Husband Tyler Baltierra Amid Separation Drama

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra appear to be in a better place following the Teen Mom OG couple’s trial separation.

The pregnant MTV personality took to Instagram Tuesday to gush over her husband in the caption of a photo showing the two cuddling up at what appears to be a holiday celebration.

“I love you so much [Tyler Baltierra], thanks for blessing me with three beautiful girls and choosing me as your wife,” she wrote. “I’m truly blessed by you! I love you!”

The couple is currently expecting their third daughter together, having previously given 9-year-old daughter Carly up for adoption when they were teenagers and welcomed 3-year-old Nova in 2015.

This will be their rainbow baby, having gone through a painful miscarriage in 2017 that prompted suicidal thoughts in Lowell and required her to check in to inpatient mental health treatment for months at a time.

Following her return from treatment, Baltierra and Lowell have been working to restore their relationship after Baltierra admitted he was feeling “bitter” about being left behind with their daughter for so long and “miserable” in their marriage in general.

In addition to couple’s counseling, the two recently decided to undergo a trial separation for 30 days prior to their new daughter’s birth.

On Monday’s Teen Mom OG Season 8 reunion part one, the couple said they could already sense a difference in their marriage.

“I think me and Cate got together super young, and we used each other as survival to drive through this life,” Baltierra explained of his reasoning behind asking for the temporary split. “You just kind of lose who you are as an individual. Who am I if I’m not Catelynn’s husband?”

As for Lowell, it took longer for her to come around to the idea, especially while expecting.

“I understand where he’s coming from,” Lowell said. “I am supporting him in this, because I feel like as a wife I should support him.”

She continued, “Initially, it gave my anxiety. I was sad. I was hurt. But I think just working through it in therapy and stuff and in couples’ therapy as well [helped].”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram/Catelynn Lowell