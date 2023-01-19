'Teen Mom': Catelynn Lowell Exposed Co-Star's Pregnancy — But Here's Why She Doesn't Regret It

Catelynn Lowell has no regrets when it comes to exposing Ashley Jones' pregnancy before her co-star officially announced the news. The Teen Mom star took to social to defend herself after Tuesday's episode of Teen Mom: Family Reunion, which saw Jones and Briana DeJesus get into a massive fight that got physical before producers had to step in and send the two away from the rest of the cast.

Before the worst of the fight, Lowell revealed to her co-stars, including Jade Cline, that Jones was pregnant, urging her expectant castmate to calm down for the good of her baby. While news quickly spread of Jones' condition, Lowell took to Instagram ahead of Tuesday's episode airing to defend her decision to spill the news during such an intense moment.

"Was it right of me to tell Jade about Ashley being pregnant? No!" she wrote in a lengthy Instagram Story. "But honestly, I never thought Ashley would ever get physical and take that kind of risk with someone knowing she's pregnant!" Lowell continued that if she was trying to fight someone, she would want to know if they were expecting.

"Or if I had a friend who I knew was hiding a pregnancy and she didn't have control of her emotions and was about to get into a physical altercation with someone, you best believe I'd be running up there screaming at everyone involved, 'She's pregnant! Don't touch her!'" she added. "I could try and lessen the risk of something dangerous happening to her and her baby." In the end, Lowell noted, "I will ALWAYS put safety over loyalty when it comes to prioritizing what's more important and I won't ever be sorry for it."

Jones, who is also mom to 4-year-old daughter Holly, announced in September that she was pregnant with her and husband Bariki Smith's second child. Two months later, the Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant alum shared an update with fans about her pregnancy. "I know you guys are wondering," she wrote on Instagram. "But I'm not in a space to disclose that. I'm still processing. Thank you for being concerned." Teen Mom: Family Reunion airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.