‘Teen Mom’ Catelynn Lowell Breaks Down in Tears Over Daughter in Upcoming Reunion

The upcoming Teen Mom OG reunion special will be an emotional episode, especially with Dr. Drew Pinksy’s interview with Catelynn Lowell. In a preview clip from the special, Lowell is seen in tears when talking about her daughter, Novalee.

The special was filmed after the 26-year-old Lowell completed another stint in rehab after experiencing suicidal thoughts. While in treatment, Lowell said she feared she was putting Novalee through the same stuff her parents put her through.

“When I was in treatment, I struggled with the fact that like, you know, am I like putting her through the same stuff my parents put me through,” she told Pinksy, reports In Touch. “Like, just traumatizing her… it still scares me.”

“Can I frame this for you?” Pinky replied. “The pain you’re feeling is not your daughter’s. It’s yours. I understand you’re afraid it’s hers. She has her own feelings about mommy being away, but the deep pain you are feeling is yours, not hers.”

Before the special was filmed, Radar Online claimed that Lowell wanted to skip this year’s Teen Mom OG reunion because she did not want to discuss her rehab stint or miscarriage.

Her husband, Tyler Baltierra, “doesn’t know if they’ll be attending the reunion. It’s up to Catelynn, but he personally doesn’t want to go,” the source told Radar in February. Pinksy “brings up a lot of personal issues that he forces them to talk about.”

“Reunions can be a s— show,” the insider continued. “If they go to the reunion, they’ll be forced to talk about the pregnancy and if she miscarried. It’s understandable Tyler wants to pass on it.”

While Lowell might have been apprehensive about discussing her personal life with Pinsky, she was open to talking with Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry on Lowry’s podcast last month. Lowell and Baltierra both said they would like to have another child.

“We’re kind of not rushing into things right now,” Lowell told Lowry. “Because we were there, and then I had the miscarriage. Then I just went downhill, I want to make sure that I’m healthy and happy… I’m still working on myself and then if it comes, awesome.”

In the Teen Mom OG season finale earlier this month, Lowell said she feared her decision to go to rehab would lead to a divorce from Baltierra.

“It’s my own s—, and it’s just coming out when things go on in life, that’s how trauma works. So it’s nothing to do with you, you are awesome, you’re supportive,” she told Baltierra. “I didn’t even want to tell you that I thought about going back to treatment cause I was like ‘I wouldn’t blame Tyler,’ like, it’s your say if you want to just divorce me.”

Lowell recently told fans she is five-months sober and slammed critics of her multiple rehab trips.

The Teen Mom OG reunion special airs Monday, April 16 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.