‘Teen Mom’ Cast Member Says She’s Seeking Treatment for ‘Suicidal Thoughts’

On Friday, Teen Mom OG cast member Catelynn Lowell revealed to fans that she would be seeking professional assistance after experiencing suicidal thoughts.

“Well today I thought of every way to kill myself… so I’m going to treatment,” Lowell wrote to her more than 1 million followers on social media.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Well today I thought of every way to kill myself.. so I’m going to treatment #makeChesterProud @TalindaB #KeepTalkingMH #thiswontlast — Catelynn Baltierra (@CatelynnLowell) November 17, 2017

She also went on to post a photo of a tattoo that read, “My story isn’t over yet.”

Fans of Lowell chimed in and shared their support, with many relating to the former “teen mom.”

So proud of you for recognizing what you need to do. I send my hugs and love to you. It’s okay not to be okay. — ALockhart (@NeNeiow) November 17, 2017

What a honest statement I hope this helps others seek the help they need, stay strong and be proud that by helping yourself u can help others #makeChesterProud — Lost in Music (@louise_cook_) November 17, 2017

take care of yourself. give yourself the time you need to heal, learn and love yourself. 💛💛💛 — shellie (@shellatwee) November 17, 2017

Lowell’s husband Tyler Baltierra also shared his support for his wife, with a message shared to Twitter.

“Incredibly proud of my wife…when she thought she had no choices left, she reached out & decided to LIVE today!” he wrote. “My life would be desolate without her in it. You are beautiful, strong, worthy, & loved.”

Incredibly proud of my wife…when she thought she had no choices left, she reached out & decided to LIVE today! My life would be desolate without her in it. You are beautiful, strong, worthy, & loved @CatelynnLowell #KeepTalkingMH — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) November 17, 2017

The MTV personality has been open about her mental health struggles over the years, including in segments on the series. In the sixth season of the show, the 25-year-old returned home after a month-long stay at an Arizona-based treatment center, revealing she was struggling with postpartum depression.

In an interview with MTV News, Lowell said she knew she needed to get help after talking to her husband.

“For some reason, I just had a light bulb moment where I was like, ‘Maybe I need extra help,’” she said.

Teen Mom OG returns with new episodes Nov. 27 on MTV.