‘Teen Mom’ Cast Member Says She’s Seeking Treatment for ‘Suicidal Thoughts’

On Friday, Teen Mom OG cast member Catelynn Lowell revealed to fans that she would be seeking […]

On Friday, Teen Mom OG cast member Catelynn Lowell revealed to fans that she would be seeking professional assistance after experiencing suicidal thoughts.

“Well today I thought of every way to kill myself… so I’m going to treatment,” Lowell wrote to her more than 1 million followers on social media.

She also went on to post a photo of a tattoo that read, “My story isn’t over yet.”

Fans of Lowell chimed in and shared their support, with many relating to the former “teen mom.”

Lowell’s husband Tyler Baltierra also shared his support for his wife, with a message shared to Twitter.

“Incredibly proud of my wife…when she thought she had no choices left, she reached out & decided to LIVE today!” he wrote. “My life would be desolate without her in it. You are beautiful, strong, worthy, & loved.”

The MTV personality has been open about her mental health struggles over the years, including in segments on the series. In the sixth season of the show, the 25-year-old returned home after a month-long stay at an Arizona-based treatment center, revealing she was struggling with postpartum depression.

In an interview with MTV News, Lowell said she knew she needed to get help after talking to her husband.

“For some reason, I just had a light bulb moment where I was like, ‘Maybe I need extra help,’” she said.

Teen Mom OG returns with new episodes Nov. 27 on MTV.

