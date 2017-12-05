‘Teen Mom OG’ Cast Member Catelynn Baltierra Considers Stopping Birth Control

Could Teen Mom OG be getting another addition in the future? Cast member Catelynn Baltierra discussed the possibility of having another child with her husband, Tyler Baltierra, after he expressed his desire of wanting to expand their family.

The pair has been together for more than 10 years and are parents to Nova. They placed their firstborn, Carly, for adoption in MTV’s 16 and Pregnant.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Tyler told Catelynn that they should try for more children and shared how he would want Catelynn to reveal her pregnancy.

“You would like to be surprised with the next one?” Catelynn laughingly asked. “Okay, got you. Okay.”

Tyler added, “I want to live a normal life and then all of sudden — there it is! No anxiety about it because it’s already there.”

Catelynn told Tyler about her fears of postpartum depression, having experienced it after Nova’s birth and having spent time for it in a treatment facility in 2016.

“It’s a daily fight in my mind to not be afraid of postpartum [depression],” she told Tyler. “I can’t let my mind stop me from one of the most amazing things ever.”

Later, Catelynn told her friend Hayley that she was thinking of removing her intrauterine device (IUD), but that the possibility of postpartum depression still scared her.

“With Nova, I had super bad postpartum depression,” she explained. “Super bad. And it scared me. But, it’s like you can’t let something scare you from one of the most beautiful things in life. I can’t let my fears dictate what I want in life.”

Later, Catelynn revealed that their home renovation would put a major kink in her and Tyler’s plans.

“Are you changing your mind about getting pregnant?” an MTV producer asked her.

“I think so, yeah,” Catelynn said. “There’s just so much going on. We want a big family, we want [Nova and the baby] to be close in age and grow up together and do the same things. Problem is we’re getting our company together, our house is getting renovated on. It’s just like a lot of things.”

She continued, “At first, I was all about it, and just see however long it would take. I’m definitely weaving away from it in a way. Because maybe when we’re in that house and I’ve had Callie [her horse] for a year and a half, two years — just, when things are more settled, then maybe that might be the time.”

Catelynn is currently seeking mental health treatment for suicidal thoughts, but now she’s improving and “thankful for life,” she told her fans in a Twitter update on Thanksgiving.

The MTV personality told fans back on Nov. 17 that she had “thought of every way to kill” herself that day and would be seeking treatment.

Her husband, Tyler Baltierra, has been updating fans on her progress and expressing his admiration for her.