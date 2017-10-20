‘Teen Mom’ Cast Members Speak out Against Jenelle Evans

Just days after Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans threatened to walk away from the show claiming unfair editing, two other cast members, Farrah Abraham and Kailyn Lowry, are responding.

“Maybe she should apply to edit the show,” Abraham told TMZ when asked her opinion of the ordeal. “I don’t edit the show; none of the women do. So I don’t really think they should be talking about the edit. That’s kind of a dead story.

“It is what it is. You’re talent, not an editor,” she added. “Like, who cares?”

Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry also had a few choice words on the drama, telling TMZ that they all have storylines to follow and “it’s up to us to change it if we really want to better our image.”

“I can’t think of a time where they like edited my conversation like that, but there’s always times where we don’t like how they edit things. But at the end of the day, that’s what we signed up for and it’s in our contracts that they’re allowed to do that,” she continued. “I’m not going to say that Jenelle’s overreacting or being dramatic. I think Jenelle’s just being Jenelle.”

The drama started after Evans made multiple threats to leave the show, claiming that MTV purposefully edited the show to portray her in a negative light and stating that her portrayal has begun to take a toll and herself and her family. “I have decided after this season I’m probably calling it quits for filming this show,” she said in a caption on Instagram. She later told TMZ that all she is asking is for MTV to “please stop and please listen to me.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Monday nights at 8 pm EST on MTV.