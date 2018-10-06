‘Teen Mom’ Bristol Palin Reveals What Really Happened With Ex Dakota Meyer in Sneak Peek

Bristol Palin parted ways with her now ex-husband Dakota Meyer in a clip from the next episode of Teen Mom OG.

In the video, Palin and Meyer sit down for a tense discussion and are seen telling their kids to go into the next room so they can talk.

“Are you O.K.?” Palin asks her now ex-husband. He nods his head, keeping his emotions to himself at the difficult moment.

“We’re both unhappy… I was a single mom for a long time, but being married, I’m more lonely now than I’ve ever been… and I know that he’s probably more lonely than he’s ever been,” said the mom of three, 27, in a new sneak preview. “I think that we don’t know how to coexist together, at all.”

“Yeah,” Meyer agrees. “It’s been tough. Ninety-nine percent of our problems in this family, in our marriage, is my anxiety and my PTSD, whether you want to believe, or justify it, or not.”

“I fully take responsibility of becoming cold, and I am sorry… I don’t think that you deserve to have a wife that’s that way and I want you to have a sense of peace.”

“But I do think a divorce is the best thing for our kids. I do feel like we are better people when we’re not together,” she added.

“Obviously, Bristol, she doesn’t want to be together anymore. And for me, I just get that feeling of, that I do with my teammates, that I failed again and I’m helpless again,” Meyer says, trying to hold back tears. “That’s the hard part of it, is because I know where my heart is, I know that I love her and that I’d give her my everything.”

“You’re not a failure,” Bristol tells Meyer. “You’re not a failure at all.”

Palin, who made her debut on Teen Mom OG during the season premiere episode Monday, confirmed her divorce back in August on Instagram, following months of rumors that the couple had filed for divorce in January.

The couple split after two years of marriage, though they seem to have separated amicably given their supportive social media messages to each other.

On June 26, Palin shared a sweet birthday message for Meyer.

“Happy 34th birthday to this one!!! Hope this year brings you all the happiness and joy you could ever imagine – you’re the most incredible man – and I am so thankful for you!! I sure love ya,” she wrote.

The couple share two daughters. Bristol gave birth to first son, Tripp, when she was 17.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.