‘Teen Mom’ Bristol Palin’s Ex Dakota Meyer ‘Working on Relationship’ in Midst of On-Air Diss and Hospitalization

Bristol Palin’s ex-husband, Dakota Meyer is promising fans that he is “working on” his relationship with his ex following a series of comments he has made about her parenting on Teen Mom OG.

On Monday, Meyer took to Instagram to apologize for his most recent controversial comments that he made on the MTV reality series, which has focused heavily on his relationship with Palin as they head towards divorce.

“In regards to the comment on tonight’s @teenmom episode insinuating Bristol is anything other than a great mother is deeply regretted on my part,” Meyer captioned a photo of himself, Palin, and her 9-year-old son Tripp paintballing. “Looking back and seeing my behavior does not represent the man I strive to be. Going forward I have made the commitment to Bristol to work towards a better relationship and putting our children’s best interests before my own.”

During the most recent episode of Teen Mom OG, Meyer had slammed Palin’s parenting abilities, claiming that she is a “compulsive liar” and that he’d rather not talk to her.

“I don’t want to have a friendship with you. You’re a co-parent. Write me if it has to do with the girls. Outside that, I don’t want to be around you,” he said. “There’s one of us on this show who’s being real, and there’s one of us who’s acting. We can have a better relationship for our daughters when you stop being a compulsive liar.”

Meyer’s apology came just one week after he offered a similar sentiment about Palin after he called Teen Mom “trailer trash” and slammed his ex-wife as well as her co-stars or “sitting around [and] b–ing about their ex’s.”

He backtracked his statement about Palin by stating on social media that his statement was “the furthest thing from the truth and I apologize to her and the kids for that.”

Meyer did not apologize for dubbing the show “trailer trash,” however, something that Palin even seemed to agree with when she wrote her own criticism of the series, which she accused on painting “inaccuracies and false narratives” rather than an accurate depiction of young parents.

The controversy surrounding the couple and the series seems to have taken its toll on Meyer, who revealed on Tuesday that he had been hospitalized after he suffered an anxiety attack. The hospitalization came just hours after he had filmed a taping for the MTV series.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.