‘Teen Mom’ Bristol Palin’s Ex Claims He Learned of Daughter’s Birth on Twitter

Dakota Meyer is responding to claims ex-wife Bristol Palin made about his involvement in the lives of his daughters while promoting the new season of Teen Mom OG.

Meyer, who is currently appearing alongside his ex on the MTV reality show, took to Instagram Wednesday to shoot down Palin’s side of the story when it comes to the end of their relationship and his relationship with their two daughters, Sailor and Atlee. (The Dancing With the Stars alum also shares 9-year-old Tripp with ex Levi Johnston.)

“In response to the conversation Bristol had on a video on the [Teen Mom Instagram]. Yes, we got pregnant right after our engagement. We planned a wedding with our families and friends and Bristol decided to leave me a week prior. I spoke with her family every month and made it clear I would be the father of my child. I reached out to her before Sailor was born and asked what the plan was to coparent,” Meyer wrote in the caption of a photo featuring him and Sailor. “She told me to go through the courts to establish paternity.”

“I wasn’t invited to the birth and found out my child was born on Twitter–can you imagine being a dad and not being allowed to be at your child’s birth? She denied my paternity until it could be proven, at which point Sailor was born. For Bristol to state that Sailor didn’t have a dad is laughable–what really happened is Bristol kept our daughter from having a father present at birth and until the courts ruled that I was her father,” he continued, adding, “I can promise you this, Sailor and Atlee always had a dad, and always will have a dad.”

The comments that appear to have upset Meyer occurred during Palin’s answer about the couple’s divorce, which Meyer filed for in February.

“Dakota moved out of our home more times than I would ever like to admit. He got an attorney. He filed for divorce. Wait, did you read that? He filed for divorce. And he kept coming and going based on what he thought was best. I did not ask for a divorce, but I did look at my children, and knew the marriage was NOT what was best for them,” Palin explained on Instagram. “Just because the picture you see painted is ME finally putting my foot down, to end the back and forth, does NOT mean I didn’t give my marriage and Dakota, everything I had in me.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram/Bristol Palin