New ‘Teen Mom’ Bristol Palin Breaks Silence on Brother Track’s Crime

Bristol Palin is letting brother Track Palin take responsibility for his own actions. The new Teen Mom OG cast member distanced herself from her brother after he pleaded guilty in June to first-degree criminal trespassing in a new interview with Us Weekly.

“My brother is a grown man, and I really don’t have anything to even say about it,” Bristol, 27, told the publication. “He’s an adult, and he makes his own decisions just like I make my own decisions.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In December 2017, Track was arrested and charged with felony first-degree burglary and misdemeanor fourth-degree assault after an incident at his parent’s Alaska home that turned physical with father Todd. Police said at the time that Todd was left bleeding from cuts to his head. Track, at the time, was on probation from a domestic violence arrest in January 2016, in which he allegedly assaulted an ex and pointed a gun at her.

Bristol isn’t focusing on the past, however. After being cast alongside Cheyenne Floyd as the replacement for Farrah Abraham on the MTV reality show, she is dedicated to sharing her story with others if it might help.

“I just saw it as an opportunity, truly, to try to serve others,” the mother of three told Us. “I feel like I’m a pretty private person, but I truly believe that God gave me this platform to show my life, to help encourage others. So I feel like, truly, that God placed this in my life at the right time to shed light on a lot of different things.”

She added that “no matter what” she does, because of her famous family, it will make headlines. She isn’t letting that stop her though.

“If I can sit here and be some sort of light at the end of the tunnel — whether it’s being married to someone with PTSD, or going through a divorce, or trying to juggle single parenthood – then that’s what I need to do,” she said.

Bristol certainly has a lot going on in her life, with ex-husband Dakota Meyers living with PTSD after serving in the U.S. Marines, which is something the season trailers tease will be a big part of her storyline.

“He’s a great dad. I don’t talk to him on a personal level,” Bristol said. “That’s a work in progress. We’re just trying to figure out the steps that we need to take for this next chapter. Our girls deserve two parents that respect each other.”

Teen Mom OG premieres on MTV Monday, Oct. 1, at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: MTV