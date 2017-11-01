‘Teen Mom’ Amber Portwood Is Expecting Another Baby

Another Teen Mom baby is on the way!

Amber Portwood is expecting her second child, a source confirmed to PEOPLE Wednesday. The 27-year-old has shared the news with her family.

The expectant child’s father may be Portwood’s current boyfriend, cinematographer Andrew Glennon. The couple reportedly met while Portwood was filming Marriage Boot Camp with ex-fiance Matt Baier.

The 16 & Pregnant and Teen Mom OG cast member is already mother to 8-year-old daughter Leah, whom she shares with another ex-fiance, Gary Shirley.

Portwood has been open about the potential of having more children, but during season 6 of the reality show earlier this year, she admitted that her re-diagnosis of Borderline Personality and Bipolar Disorder would make it difficult.

On the show, she told an MTV producer that she couldn’t have a child with Baier, though it crossed her mind.

“I just got re-diagnosed for Borderline Personality and Bipolar Disorder, and I’ve been taking three medications now that I need to take for the rest of my life,” she said. “I can’t, I can’t get pregnant on this medication.”

Portwood’s medications wouldn’t effect her ability to conceive or carry a child, but she said it “would mess up the fetus. If I do not have medication, I will not be normal. I would have … crazy mood swings.”

Baier also spoke out about Portwood’s condition at the time: “She had a breakdown, a serious, emotional breakdown over this.”

She and Baier had planned to be married this fall, but their three-year relationship ended while the couple was filming Marriage Boot Camp over the summer.

Soon after the couple broke up, she and Glennon were spotted smooching in Indianapolis. Since then, Portwood made her red carpet debut with her new beau at the MTV VMAs in August.