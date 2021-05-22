'Teen Mom' Amber Portwood's Ex Gary Shirley Shades Her Parenting Skills in New Post

✖

During the most recent season of Teen Mom OG, Amber Portwood and her ex, Gary Shirley, were at odds when it came to their daughter, Leah. The 12-year-old had been experiencing a strain on her relationship with her mother, which led to drama between Portwood, Shirley, and Shirley's wife, Kristina. According to The Sun, it seems as though there's no end in sight to their drama, as Shirley supposedly shaded his ex on Instagram.

On Instagram, Shirley penned a message in honor of his wife's birthday, but his caption had some thinking that he was shading his ex in the process. His comment about Kristina being the "glue that holds this family together," in particular, had some fans questioning whether it was a shady way of referencing the family's strained relationship with Portwood (especially considering the state of Leah's relationship with her mother). He wrote about his wife, "I wanna take a moment and wish my wife a very happy 22nd Birthday. She is such an amazing woman. And she deserves more than I could Eva give. You are the glue that holds this family together. Thanks 4 being you. Love @itsgarytime #happybirthday." Kristina jokingly clarified in the comments section that she turned 34, despite her husband's love-filled message.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gary Shirley (@itsgarytime)

Shirley's post comes a short while after the Teen Mom OG reunion aired in April, during which Portwood criticized her ex and his wife for not doing enough to help repair her relationship with Leah. At one point during the season, Leah even said that she doesn't have a positive relationship with Portwood and said that that's been her stepmother's spot. In response, Portwood took aim at Kristina on the reunion by saying comments such as, "[Leah] respects [Kristina] because she brings her out to Starbucks, gets her nails done and spends over a thousand something dollars of clothing on her."

"Hell, I'd respect her too. I was raised to not spoil my child. Kristina doesn't do anything for Leah. She doesn't take care of my daughter," Portwood continued to say about the situation. "They spoil my daughter. Spoiling a child is horrible. It turns people into absolutely misguided and very delusional people when it comes to the world that we really live in." In addition to criticizing Kristina on the reunion, Portwood also took aim at her ex's wife multiple times on social media. At the moment, it doesn't appear as though the Teen Mom stars are on great terms with one another. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.