Teen Mom star Amber Portwood is engaged to her boyfriend Gary. A source close to the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter personality, 34, confirmed to Us Weekly Friday that Gary popped the question "within the last two weeks" and that the MTV personality is "really, really happy."

Portwood's engagement ring is reportedly made out of "a family stone that was reset into a new ring," the insider revealed and is meant to kick off the next chapter of the 16 and Pregnant alum's next chapter with her beau. The two have been "proactive" in making sure they have a healthy relationship before they walk down the aisle. "They've been in couple's therapy and talk about everything," the source claimed. "They're being very proactive in their relationship and are doing the work to prevent problems before they start."

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter viewers met Gary for the first time during Thursday's episode of the MTV show, as he made his debut during a televised video chat between the moms. "This is my boyfriend," Portwood told her co-stars as Gary sat down beside her. "We are now officially a couple." The newcomer said, "Hello everybody. My name is actually Gary believe it or not."

His introduction elicited laughter from Portwood's fellow Teen Mom stars as he acknowledged he has the same first name as her ex-fiancé, Gary Shirley. "Maybe this is the Gary for you," Jade Cline joked, as Portwood acknowledged, "It seems like it."

Portwood's relationship with Gary made headlines in January, as Us Weekly reported that things were getting serious after the reality personality met him on a dating app four months prior. Gary was said at the time to be in his late 30s and childless. He also reportedly had not seen Teen Mom before meeting Portwood, which allowed their relationship to begin more organically.

Portwood has had a complicated romantic history since MTV viewers first met her in 2009. At the time, Portwood was with Shirley, with whom she welcomed daughter Leah in 2008. After Portwood and Shirley split in 2011, she got engaged to Matt Baier, whom she was with from 2015 to 2017. In 2017, the reality personality began dating Andrew Glennon, with whom she welcomed son James in 2018. In 2019, the two split following an altercation, and Glennon would go on to be granted sole custody of their son in 2022. Glennon and James now live in California, while Portwood lives in Indiana.