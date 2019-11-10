‘Teen Mom’: Amber Portwood Returns to Social Media, Speaks out Following Plea Deal

After reportedly reaching a deal to avoid jail time for her domestic violence case stemming from allegations this past summer, Teen Mom star, Amber Portwood is taking to social media to speak of her positive outlook with fans. The MTV personality shared a snapshot to her Instagram account early Saturday night alluding to upcoming changes, including her hairstyle alongside an optimistic message.

“Wanting my hair back.. should have never cut it off. Everyone keep your head up and sending all my love,” Portwood wrote alongside a heart emoji.

In a photo that immediately followed almost an hour later, Portwood shared another snapshot of herself with a visibly shorter look: “The aftermath of cutting it..anyways keep persevering through all of these hard times/nights and goodnight sweethearts [heart, prayer hands emoji].”

The two photos have since received more than 13,000 likes by fans of the MTV star. But while the post alluding to plenty of changes to come by the 29-year-old is one Teen Mom OG fans would most often chime in with support, Portwood has turned off comments on the Instagram account to veer from any possible negativity in light of events this past summer that saw the mother-of-two arrested for alleged domestic battery last month in Marion County, Indianapolis.

According to court documents, the domestic violence incident escalated to the point where Portwood grabbed a massive knife, and swung the bladed side at now ex-boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, just missing. The report did not specify whether Glennon was holding James at the time. While Glennon has since admitted on social media that he has already forgiven the mother of his child for the incident, a source told Us Weekly that it is unlikely the couple will ever reconcile.

Last month, Portwood entered a plea deal with a no-contact order. In order to serve no jail time, Portwood pleaded guilty to two felonies of domestic battery and intimidation, and will be on probation for 906 days. If she completes her probation without any run-ins with the law, the domestic battery charge will be dismissed and intimidation charge dropped to a misdemeanor.

The deal also requires Portwood to take a 26-week-long batters’ intervention program, which involves submitting to random urine and breath testing. News that Portwood was reaching a plea deal broke this past October with a source telling Us Weekly she is “relieved but overall, she’s really just focused on [her son] James.”

