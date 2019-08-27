‘Teen Mom’ Amber Portwood Shares Selfies With Son James After Domestic Violence Arrest

Amber Portwood is looking back on time with 1-year-old son James as the Teen Mom OG star faces domestic violence charges following an incident in which she allegedly threatened ex Andrew Glennon with a machete while he was holding the little boy. In a series of selfies shared to Instagram Monday, the MTV star plays with her youngest in bed, calling him “A little boss since day one.”

Adding heart and prayer emojis in the caption for the two other photos, it’s not clear when the pictures were taken, but Portwood’s change of clothing seems to indicate the pictures were taken over a span of time. Following her July 5 arrest, Portwood has been granted supervised visits with her son, but Glennon has reportedly filed for full custody of his son.

While Portwood might not be in regular contact with James and 9-year-old daughter Leah after being accused of domestic battery, she’s been vocal about missing them on social media, writing last week, “Every night I sit and think about my life and my children. Never once have I stopped….not once these last 2 month’s [sic].”

Glennon, meanwhile, told Us Weekly that his relationship with Portwood was more than a little troubled ahead of the incident in July.

“The financial abuse and ‘familial’ mindset of Amber has never been more clearer than it is now,” Glennon told the outlet. “Any and all money coming in, even in my name, ‘belonged’ to her and that’s how she saw it. She’s made that very clear and the threats were a constant part of life with her.”

“I wanted a happy family,” he continued. “Whereas she was more concerned with her own agenda and her actions have proven exactly that. I put everything into the family account because I wanted a happy and provided for family. All profits went into the family account and spent on family travels, health expenses, Amber’s jewelry & clothing, food and life.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

