‘Teen Mom’ Amber Portwood Opens up About Her Future on MTV

Amber Portwood is addressing her future on Teen Mom OG following previous statements that she would be quitting.

Speaking to E!’s Daily Pop earlier this week, the MTV reality star opened up about whether or not she plans to remain on the series that made her famous, revealing that she is “through and through…still a ‘Teen Mom.’”

“I’ve been with this franchise for 10 years now, such a long time, and I just don’t want to see the show go down like that,” she explained. “I wanna amp it up a little more.”

Portwood, who began filming with MTV for 16 and Pregnant before going on to continue her reality TV fame on the Teen Mom spin-off and then Teen Mom OG, sparked concern that she would be parting ways with the series after 10 years of filming when she stated in a November tweet that she wanted to quit following the seventh season.

“I can’t do this anymore,” the mom-of-two wrote. “I have to quit this show.”

“The heartache this show has put me through is too much to bear anymore,” she continued in a second tweet. “If I will not be shown then there’s nothing more to do. My name will not get smeared anymore. I hope everyone is resting easy with the money they’ve made off of heartache and pain that I’ve endured.”

Just a month later, Portwood stated in an episode of the series that she refused to film more episodes of the series, as it had “ruined” her name and had “not shown who I am as a person…they show (a) bad mom.”

“I think I should separate myself from the show,” she told Executive Producer Larry Musnik. “I just don’t feel like this is right for my life anymore, seeing that you guys want a certain kind of story that I just don’t want to give you anymore. I just feel like it’s very different from a reality show anymore.”

Although she explained to E! that “at the time I wasn’t getting the attention that I feel like other stars were getting,” she said that she is hoping her continued presence on the series gives her a platform to “help people with what I’ve been through.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV. Fans can catch Portwood on Season 8 of Teen Mom OG, which she claims will have fans “see a whole different side of me and my love, Andrew [Glennon].”