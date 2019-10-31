‘Teen Mom’ Star Amber Portwood Plea Details Reveal No-Contact Order With Ex Andrew Glennon

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood has reportedly reached a deal to avoid jail time for her domestic violence case. In July, Portwood allegedly threatened now-former boyfriend Andrew Glennon with a machete while he held their 1-year-old son, James. The plea deal reportedly includes a no-contact order with Glennon, unless they need to discuss custody arrangements over their son.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Portwood will plead guilty to domestic battery and intimidation, both felonies. She will be on probation for 906 days and, if she finishes it without any run-ins with the law, the domestic battery charge will be dismissed. Her intimidation charge will be dropped to a misdemeanor.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The deal also requires her to take a 26-week-long batters’ intervention program, which involves submitting to random urine and breath testing.

News that Portwood was reaching a plea deal broke last week. A source told Us Weekly Portwood is “relieved but overall, she’s really just focused on James.”

Portwood was arrested on July 5 after the alleged altercation. She was originally charged with two counts of domestic battery and one count of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

Portwood later denied she threatened Glennon with a machete during the September Teen Mom OG reunion. She also criticized Glennon for texting a 911 operator to report he was in danger during the altercation.

“A text message, by the way. I just want to point that out real quick to everybody,” Portwood said in September. “But I ran after him with a machete… Let me tell you what, if somebody’s coming after me with something like that, I’m calling the f—ing police and running out the door.”

Portwood later told viewers it would be “insane” for someone to think she would chase someone holding her child with a machete.

“You haven’t heard s—t from me since then,” Portwood said. “[I] haven’t gotten in trouble one time. All of a sudden, I’m running after my kid with a machete? You’re insane.”

Portwood temporarily lost custody of James during the fallout of the incident, and he is now living with Glennon. The parents are now in a custody battle, as Glennon wants to move to Malibu. In September, Portwood filed court documents to block Glennon from moving to California.

Portwood has had several run-ins with the law in the past. She pleaded guilty to two felony domestic battery counts after an incident with Gary Shirley, the father of her 10-year-old daughter Leah. She was also arrested for a probation violation that year because she had prescription pills in her possession.