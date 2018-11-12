‘Teen Mom’ Amber Portwood Hints She Might Be Married to Boyfriend Andrew Glennon

Did Amber Portwood secretly marry Andrew Glennon? Fans wondered as much after the Teen Mom OG star referred to the cinematographer as her “hubby” during an Instagram live Q&A session Friday.

When asked by a fan if she had heard about the California wildfires tearing through both Northern and Southern California, she said, “Yes I have heard about the fires in Malibu and Calabasas, and my, my hubby is freaking out because his mom’s house is in Malibu and he has a lot of family that lives in that area. He’s freaking out because he’s not there.”

She did not mention the slip-up again, but did take to Twitter to send well-wishes to Glennon’s family and others in California.

“Sending so many prayers to California. [Andrew’s] family had to evacuate their home in Malibu as well as the surrounding areas so please stay safe!! Sending all our love and prayers! Please be safe everyone!” she tweeted on Friday.

The couple, who met on the set of Marriage Boot Camp — Portwood was filming with ex-boyfriend Matt Baier and Glennon was working on set — celebrated their first year together in August. “One year from yesterday I met this amazing man and it is truly a dream!” Portwood wrote on Instagram.

In May, the couple welcomed their first child together, a boy named James. She’s also mom to 10-year-old daughter Leah with her ex Gary Shirley. She has struggled with the way the MTV series has portrayed her relationship with Shirley and his wife, Kristina, and last week tweeted that she wanted to quit the show.

“I can’t do this anymore. I have to quit the show,” she tweeted earlier this month.

She continued, “The heartache this show has put me through is too much to bear anymore. If I will not be shown then there’s nothing more to do. My name will not get smeared anymore. I hope everyone is resting easy with the money they’ve made off of heartache and pain that I’ve endured.”

The next day, she asked fans to consider the consequences of their words on social media, tweeting, “You guys are the reason people commit suicide.”

You guys are the reason people commit suicide. Words hurt and I’m such a sweet person and those parts are never really shown. I’ve only wanted to help children and teenagers not go through what I did including my daughter. — Amber Portwood (@AmberLPortwood) November 7, 2018

“Words hurt and I’m such a sweet person and those parts are never really shown [on Teen Mom OG]. I’ve only wanted to help children and teenagers not go through what I did including my daughter.”

