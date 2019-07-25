‘Teen Mom’ Amber Portwood Granted Supervised Visits With Son James After Domestic Battery Arrest

Amber Portwood will be able to see her 1-year-old son James in supervised visits after Marion County Court lifted the Teen Mom OG star’s no-contact order with her little one Thursday, Radar Online reports. After her arrest for domestic battery, the MTV personality was granted “supervised visits only” with her son, whom she shares with boyfriend Andrew Glennon.

Her no-contact order remains in place for Glennon after her court appearance, which Radar reported was captured from outside the building by MTV cameras.

Portwood was arrested on July 5 on charges of domestic battery after an alleged altercation with her boyfriend, in which she is accused of wielding a machete while he was holding their son. Soon after, Glennon filed for sole custody of their son.

The reality star has hinted at Glennon’s infidelity ahead of the incident, but a source close to the couple denies that he strayed from their relationship to Us Weekly.

“Andrew has been nothing but faithful and loving to Amber since the day they met,” the source said. “All he wanted was a happy family with Amber, but her lack of self-care with her mental health disorders and choosing not to take her medications regularly has caused great stress among the two.”

Despite Portwood’s legal troubles, she has been supported by her fellow Teen Mom OG co-stars, several of whom have spoken out in her favor on social media since her arrest.

“There is always two sides to every story… [you are] only hearing one side sooo [peace] out I love you [Amber Portwood,” Catelynn Lowell wrote on Twitter Wednesday. “I’m on my way to you now.”

When fans accused her of supportive an alleged domestic abuser, Lowell explained, “I DO NOT condone abuse! I AM supporting a friend In need! That’s what friends are for. When I went through all my crazy mental illness stuff my friend helped, me supported me, and loved me!!! And I’m going to do the same!”

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry weighed in, “You can disagree with something someone does but still support them thru (sic) s—. People are so annoying.”

Photo credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage